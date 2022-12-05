Read full article on original website
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
nextpittsburgh.com
7 of our favorite overlooked parks in Pittsburgh
Frick Park, Schenley Park, Highland Park, Point State Park. You probably know Pittsburgh’s big parks or at least some of their major attractions: Blue Slide Park, Flagstaff Hill, the Schenley Oval. But Pittsburgh has SO MANY other parks that are worth seeking out. In fact, Pittsburgh has 163 parks,...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side
Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
Free Care Fund: UPMC Children's Hospital staff helps Lacqueeta stay positive during challenges of sickle cell disease
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Lacqueeta Oduogo has a holiday concert coming up at Mt. Lebanon Middle School."I've been playing orchestra since third grade, and I love it," said Lacquetta. "I play the violin." She embraces the challenges of learning this advanced music as it brings her a sense of accomplishment and joy. Lacqueeta knows all about challenges. She was born in Kenya, and at 9 months of age,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings
4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
wtae.com
Retired Pittsburgh's Action Sports anchor Guy Junker recognized by Allegheny County Council
Months after he retired from WTAE, former Pittsburgh’s Action Sports anchor Guy Junker was honored with a special proclamation recognizing his 44 years in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting. The Allegheny County Council honored the Baldwin native's excellence in sports journalism in radio, TV and newspapers. Take a look at the...
Penn
IUP fashion studies major creates opportunity for IUP students
Indiana University of Pennsylvania fashion studies major Jordan Brown (senior) will be leaving IUP in December with a bachelor’s degree, but her commitment and initiative will impact IUP students for many years to come. Brown, of Pittsburgh, organized taking 22 IUP fashion studies majors to work as volunteers for...
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh
Though it may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of music, Pittsburgh has actually produced some pretty big names in the industry. From jazz and blues to rock and rap, Pittsburgh has a little bit of everything when it comes to musical talent.
Local beauty school facing complaints about program, financial aid
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of students have left complaint after complaint – on Facebook, Google and even with the Better Business Bureau — alleging Fountain of Youth Academy of Cosmetology took additional loans out without them knowing and won’t give them their transcripts until they are paid.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty
Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
Harrison man finds meaning in giving back through CVS workforce training program
Harrison resident Sean Ware is coming off the Thanksgiving holiday feeling even more motivated to help those in need. An Army veteran, Ware is associate manager of CVS Health’s Workforce Innovation Training Center (WITC) in Pittsburgh, where he works to assist veterans and people transitioning from poverty. “I’m thankful...
nextpittsburgh.com
Wilkinsburg Train Station to be transformed into a new business center
Outside the lower level of the historic Wilkinsburg Train Station, a brick courtyard bordered by plantings could soon be the site of fairs and markets for creative makers and an inviting space for entrepreneurs to convene at tables and chairs as they brainstorm about ideas for their startups. Bridgeway Capital,...
pghcitypaper.com
Why many seeking housing spend years without shelter
Just days after a large low-barrier homeless shelter opened in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials reported the facility had reached full capacity. But this is just one kink in the system, as backlogs in long-term housing programs have been rising steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of people living outside in Pittsburgh are already on the waitlist for subsidized housing, according to Maria Montaño, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
nextpittsburgh.com
Community weighs in on search for new Pittsburgh police chief
The search for a new Chief of Police in Pittsburgh is underway, and the mayor’s Chief of Staff Jake Wheatley says the foundation of the process is obtaining input from residents while a search firm gathers resumes from prospective candidates. As part of that process, residents and members of...
nextpittsburgh.com
Saeed Akmal stepped out of his brother’s shadow to build Pittsburgh’s Black Muslim community
For more than 20 years, Louis A.S. Bellinger was Pittsburgh’s only licensed and practicing Black architect. He is best known for designing the Hill District’s Pythian Temple — now more familiar to Pittsburgh residents as the landmark New Grenada Theater, which is being rehabilitated and adapted for new uses.
Free Care Fund: Parents say UPMC Children's Hospital staff made all the difference is baby Rosie's recovery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Amanda McQuillan and Adam Revetta are proud parents of two little boys, 3-year-old Ezra and 18-month-old Winston. So, when they found out bows and flowers would likely cover their latest addition, they were surprised. "Super surprised because after having two boys you just expect you'll have another," Adam said. "And whenever it was a girl, we both were shocked and taken back and very excited,"...
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
nextpittsburgh.com
Butler’s Alameda Park is a mountain biker’s dream
At first glance, Alameda Park in Butler County looks like any other county park with its pool, shelters, grass fields, playground and dog park. So the SUV with $3,000 mountain bikes on a hitch rack might look out of place. But dip into the woods surrounding the park and you’ll see why it isn’t.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Activist Celeste Scott dies at age 46…Led effort for more affordable housing in Pittsburgh
A MEMORIAL WAS HELD FOR CELESTE SCOTT IN HOMEWOOD, NOV. 13. (Photo by J.L. Martello) Celeste Scott never took “no” for an answer when it came to improving the lives of African Americans and other people of color. The 46-year-old would often be seen and heard at Pittsburgh...
Pitt police issue warning about person posing as utility worker in South Oakland
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police issued a warning on Thursday after reports of a person posing as a utility worker in South Oakland, who attempted to gain access to buildings. Pitt police said in those incidents, the person was reported to be aggressively knocking on doors and trying...
