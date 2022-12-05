ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’

Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
7 of our favorite overlooked parks in Pittsburgh

Frick Park, Schenley Park, Highland Park, Point State Park. You probably know Pittsburgh’s big parks or at least some of their major attractions: Blue Slide Park, Flagstaff Hill, the Schenley Oval. But Pittsburgh has SO MANY other parks that are worth seeking out. In fact, Pittsburgh has 163 parks,...
Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side

Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
Free Care Fund: UPMC Children's Hospital staff helps Lacqueeta stay positive during challenges of sickle cell disease

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Lacqueeta Oduogo has a holiday concert coming up at Mt. Lebanon Middle School."I've been playing orchestra since third grade, and I love it," said Lacquetta. "I play the violin." She embraces the challenges of learning this advanced music as it brings her a sense of accomplishment and joy. Lacqueeta knows all about challenges. She was born in Kenya, and at 9 months of age,...
IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings

4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
IUP fashion studies major creates opportunity for IUP students

Indiana University of Pennsylvania fashion studies major Jordan Brown (senior) will be leaving IUP in December with a bachelor’s degree, but her commitment and initiative will impact IUP students for many years to come. Brown, of Pittsburgh, organized taking 22 IUP fashion studies majors to work as volunteers for...
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty

Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
Wilkinsburg Train Station to be transformed into a new business center

Outside the lower level of the historic Wilkinsburg Train Station, a brick courtyard bordered by plantings could soon be the site of fairs and markets for creative makers and an inviting space for entrepreneurs to convene at tables and chairs as they brainstorm about ideas for their startups. Bridgeway Capital,...
Why many seeking housing spend years without shelter

Just days after a large low-barrier homeless shelter opened in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials reported the facility had reached full capacity. But this is just one kink in the system, as backlogs in long-term housing programs have been rising steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of people living outside in Pittsburgh are already on the waitlist for subsidized housing, according to Maria Montaño, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
Community weighs in on search for new Pittsburgh police chief

The search for a new Chief of Police in Pittsburgh is underway, and the mayor’s Chief of Staff Jake Wheatley says the foundation of the process is obtaining input from residents while a search firm gathers resumes from prospective candidates. As part of that process, residents and members of...
Free Care Fund: Parents say UPMC Children's Hospital staff made all the difference is baby Rosie's recovery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Amanda McQuillan and Adam Revetta are proud parents of two little boys, 3-year-old Ezra and 18-month-old Winston. So, when they found out bows and flowers would likely cover their latest addition, they were surprised. "Super surprised because after having two boys you just expect you'll have another," Adam said. "And whenever it was a girl, we both were shocked and taken back and very excited,"...
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
Butler’s Alameda Park is a mountain biker’s dream

At first glance, Alameda Park in Butler County looks like any other county park with its pool, shelters, grass fields, playground and dog park. So the SUV with $3,000 mountain bikes on a hitch rack might look out of place. But dip into the woods surrounding the park and you’ll see why it isn’t.
