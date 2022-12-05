ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Downtown French Restaurant Le Politique Is Really, Truly, Permanently Closed

Sprawling downtown French restaurant Le Politique is officially, permanently closed to make way for a new food business, a representative from its restaurant group New Waterloo told Eater. It will make way for a restaurant from Michael Mina at 110 San Antonio Street in the Second Street district, as confirmed by building permits filed with the City of Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023

The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Eater

A New Cocktail Lounge From Jacoby’s Is Opening in East Austin

A new lounge focusing on classic cocktails is opening in the Govalle neighborhood, courtesy of the Jacoby Restaurant Group. Bosses Office is taking over the former Swift Pizza Co. space at 3223 East Seventh Street starting on Friday, December 9. Bosses Office is described as a speakeasy-themed cocktail bar and...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Mediterranean Food Truck Opens With Grilled Stuffed Pitas and Honey-Pistachio Cakes

A new Mediterranean truck opened in Austin this fall. Fez ATX is found in Cedar Park at the beer garden the Good Lot at 2500 West New Hope Drive as of November 28. The star of the menu is the arayes, which are pitas stuffed with fillings that are then grilled. There’s the lamb and beef one and then the vegan iteration with sweet potatoes, eggplants, and lentils. The rest of the main offerings include an array of skewers from chicken to vegetables to paneer, as well as honey-harissa chicken wings served with pomegranate. Then there’s hummus with chickpeas and pita; muhammara with roasted cauliflower and olives; fried potatoes; pitas (including a gluten-free one); and, for dessert, honey-pistachio cheesecakes.
CEDAR PARK, TX
thetexastasty.com

Pieous Pizza Review

Pieous, a local Austin restaurant that serves an array of different foods, was opened in 2013 by Paige and Joshua Kaner. The original focus was pizza, but as time went on, they have expanded to pastries and pastrami. They relocated to Dripping Springs in 2018, looking for a larger space.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CultureMap Dallas

New marketplace development will transform historic Texas Hill Country site

Changes are ahead for a beloved Hill Country town's historic downtown, with a new 2.5-acre mixed-use development set to transform and repurpose the former New Braunfels Producers Co-Op.Slated to open in 2024, the new Co-Op Marketplace will feature a biergarten, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, and park space with a stage for live music.According to a release, the site transformation is the brainchild of New Braunfels-area entrepreneurs and business owners. The late, notable New Braunfels businessman Ron Snider was one of the entrepreneurs behind the Co-Op Marketplace idea, working in tandem with his business partners, attorney Mike Myers and real...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels

Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Builder

Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas

In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
SPICEWOOD, TX
georgetowner.com

For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again

Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11

Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home

AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy