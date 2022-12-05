A new Mediterranean truck opened in Austin this fall. Fez ATX is found in Cedar Park at the beer garden the Good Lot at 2500 West New Hope Drive as of November 28. The star of the menu is the arayes, which are pitas stuffed with fillings that are then grilled. There’s the lamb and beef one and then the vegan iteration with sweet potatoes, eggplants, and lentils. The rest of the main offerings include an array of skewers from chicken to vegetables to paneer, as well as honey-harissa chicken wings served with pomegranate. Then there’s hummus with chickpeas and pita; muhammara with roasted cauliflower and olives; fried potatoes; pitas (including a gluten-free one); and, for dessert, honey-pistachio cheesecakes.

