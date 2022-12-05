Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Related
Eater
Downtown French Restaurant Le Politique Is Really, Truly, Permanently Closed
Sprawling downtown French restaurant Le Politique is officially, permanently closed to make way for a new food business, a representative from its restaurant group New Waterloo told Eater. It will make way for a restaurant from Michael Mina at 110 San Antonio Street in the Second Street district, as confirmed by building permits filed with the City of Austin.
Eater
A Decadent Water Buffalo Milk Gelato Truck Is Heading to Dripping Springs
Blanco-based water buffalo milk creamery Orobianco is opening a gelato truck in Dripping Springs. The truck will be parked at 27713 RR 12 in Dripping Springs starting in early 2023. The truck will serve gelato made with water buffalo milk in seasonal and staple flavors, the latter including citrus crema,...
Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023
The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
Eater
A New Cocktail Lounge From Jacoby’s Is Opening in East Austin
A new lounge focusing on classic cocktails is opening in the Govalle neighborhood, courtesy of the Jacoby Restaurant Group. Bosses Office is taking over the former Swift Pizza Co. space at 3223 East Seventh Street starting on Friday, December 9. Bosses Office is described as a speakeasy-themed cocktail bar and...
Eater
New Mediterranean Food Truck Opens With Grilled Stuffed Pitas and Honey-Pistachio Cakes
A new Mediterranean truck opened in Austin this fall. Fez ATX is found in Cedar Park at the beer garden the Good Lot at 2500 West New Hope Drive as of November 28. The star of the menu is the arayes, which are pitas stuffed with fillings that are then grilled. There’s the lamb and beef one and then the vegan iteration with sweet potatoes, eggplants, and lentils. The rest of the main offerings include an array of skewers from chicken to vegetables to paneer, as well as honey-harissa chicken wings served with pomegranate. Then there’s hummus with chickpeas and pita; muhammara with roasted cauliflower and olives; fried potatoes; pitas (including a gluten-free one); and, for dessert, honey-pistachio cheesecakes.
thetexastasty.com
Pieous Pizza Review
Pieous, a local Austin restaurant that serves an array of different foods, was opened in 2013 by Paige and Joshua Kaner. The original focus was pizza, but as time went on, they have expanded to pastries and pastrami. They relocated to Dripping Springs in 2018, looking for a larger space.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
New marketplace development will transform historic Texas Hill Country site
Changes are ahead for a beloved Hill Country town's historic downtown, with a new 2.5-acre mixed-use development set to transform and repurpose the former New Braunfels Producers Co-Op.Slated to open in 2024, the new Co-Op Marketplace will feature a biergarten, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, and park space with a stage for live music.According to a release, the site transformation is the brainchild of New Braunfels-area entrepreneurs and business owners. The late, notable New Braunfels businessman Ron Snider was one of the entrepreneurs behind the Co-Op Marketplace idea, working in tandem with his business partners, attorney Mike Myers and real...
What is the most legendary dessert in Texas? The answer will definitely make you go bananas
When you think of legendary Texas foods you may think of barbecue, Tex-Mex, well-cooked steaks, and whatnot, but when it comes to the sweeter side of things, what could be the most legendary dessert in the Lone Star State?
Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels
Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
Driftwood Golf & Ranch Club to Premiere Chef-led Clubhouse
Partners and readers should also note that the filing estimates that the clubhouse will take up an impressive 30,000 square feet and cost an estimated $14 million to complete.
Builder
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
georgetowner.com
For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again
Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
KVUE
Austin's 'Counter Culture' restaurant is saying goodbye
Counter Culture in East Austin is the next restaurant to close its doors for good. Inflation and affordability in Austin has affected the business.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11
Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
Austin Christmas bar ‘Miracle on 5th Street’ addresses issues after ticket backlash
Guests are sharing the issues they experienced over the weekend, and now, the popular holiday-themed bar said it's addressing the issues.
Photos: Fall foliage spotted in Central Texas
Although we'll wrap up autumn later this month and transition into winter, the trees in Central Texas decided to give us one last show.
wilcosun.com
Photos: Sights from the Georgetown Christmas Stroll
Georgetown's Christmas Stroll took place December 2-3. The annual holiday parade Saturday morning was a highlight of the festival.
Comments / 2