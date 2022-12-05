Hilary Duff is opening up about her past struggles. In an interview with Women’s Health Australia, she detailed battling an eating disorder at age 17. “Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" Duff told the publication of her mindset at the time, adding that her eating disorder lasted a year when she was 17 going on 18. "It was horrifying." At the time, Duff was best known for her starring role on the beloved Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, which also made it to the big screen in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

