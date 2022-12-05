Read full article on original website
Meet Your Maker - Official Release Date Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the slick new trailer for Meet Your Maker, the upcoming first-person building-and-raiding game from Behaviour Interactive, the creators of Dead by Daylight. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the latest trailer reveals that Meet Your Maker will be available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 4, 2023.
Pinball FX - Official Console Release Window Trailer
Pinball FX will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in February 2023, with Nintendo Switch coming later in 2023. Watch the trailer to see the tables that will be available, including tables from Star Wars pinball, Dreamworks pinball, Universal Classics pinball, and more.
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally supposed to come to PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then.
NecroBouncer - Official PC Launch Trailer
NecroBouncer, the dungeon crawler game, is available now on Steam and GOG. Watch the NecroBouncer PC launch trailer to see the challenges you'll face in this game, where you play as a necromancer working as a bouncer in a dungeon nightclub.
Genshin Impact Version 3.3 Guide
Genshin Impact Version 3.3 is the current Genshin Impact update, focusing on the aftermath of the events of Version 3.2. In 3.3, the Traveler and Scaramouche travel to Irminsul to uncover some information. Tatarasuna is also apparently related in some way... Here's everything you need to know about Version 3.3,...
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Fallout 76 - Nuka-World on Tour Official Launch Trailer
The traveling road show, Nuka-World on Tour, has officially set up permanent residence in Appalachia! Head to the fairgrounds in the Ash Heap region to find new Public Events, square off against the monstrous Ultracite Titan, try games of skill in the Nukacade, meet new characters, earn rewards, and more!
Super Mario Fan Remake Featuring Chris Pratt is an Exceptionally Designed Title
All the fans are hyped for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with Chris Pratt playing the role of our favourite plumber, skepticism is at an all-time high. One fan took the fandom to the next level, as they have manage to create an ultra-realistic version of Super Mario, featuring none other than Chris Pratt.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Idris Elba is joining the cast of Cyberpunk's new expansion, Phantom Liberty. Here is a new gameplay trailer.
Choo-Choo Charles Review
I have an affinity for the absurd, silly, and downright stupid (look no further than Goat Simulator 3 review as evidence), so when I heard about a game where you’re being stalked by the demonic equivalent of Thomas the Tank Engine, I was suitably excited. But while Choo-Choo Charles’ premise brings me no end of joy, the janky and barebones adventure itself is way more dull than I thought possible. Unfortunately, this comedy game disguised as a horror game manages to be devoid of humor and terror in equal measure, and even though the runtime is only about 90 minutes, I found myself looking for a way off this crazy train much sooner.
Crash Team Rumble - Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Crash Team Rumble is an upcoming 4v4 team-based online multiplayer game that will have the titular Bandicoot and his friends duking it out in wild and zany areas. Crash Team Rumble arrives on PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash video game being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.
Dead Space: Rebuilding the Iconic Plasma Cutter - IGN First
The Plasma Cutter is Dead Space's most iconic weapon and has been rebuilt for 2023's remake. We take a closer look at how this came together and how all the weapons of Dead Space have been redesigned and upgraded for the remake.
Every Reveal from The Game Awards 2022 in 9 Minutes
From first looks at Death Stranding 2 and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to release date announcements for Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6, The Games Awards 2022 did not disappoint! Here's everything that they showed during this year's awards show.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - What is the DMW?
If you started Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII excited to jump into an action-packed Final Fantasy remake only to find yourself wondering “Why is there a slot machine in the corner of my screen?”, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the DMW slot machine in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Eggshell Island
This segment of Dragon Quest Treasures sets up your base of operations and sets you on your first real missions in your quest to become Treasure Hunters. There are several moving parts in this portion, so we're here to lend a giant muddy hand as you repair a broken rail system, accomplish your first trio of quests, and raise your banner.
Genshin TCG Genius Invokation
The much-awaited TCG has finally arrived in Genshin Impact version 3.3. The characters have already been mentioning this game for quite a while now and have been teased by the devs during their earlier live streams. At long last, Genius Invokation is available to play!. How to Unlock Genius Invokation.
Alice, Darling - Official Trailer
In Alice, Darling, Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Up in the Air) is Alice in this taut thriller about a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.
