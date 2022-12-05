Read full article on original website
Dead Space: Rebuilding the Iconic Plasma Cutter - IGN First
The Plasma Cutter is Dead Space's most iconic weapon and has been rebuilt for 2023's remake. We take a closer look at how this came together and how all the weapons of Dead Space have been redesigned and upgraded for the remake.
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash video game being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.
Every Reveal from The Game Awards 2022 in 9 Minutes
From first looks at Death Stranding 2 and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to release date announcements for Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6, The Games Awards 2022 did not disappoint! Here's everything that they showed during this year's awards show.
Fortnite - Official Unreal Engine 5.1 Trailer
Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4, powered by Unreal Engine 5.1, is available now. Check out the latest Fornite trailer showcasing the features of Unreal Engine 5.1, like high-quality global illumination, highly-detailed environments, and more.
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Pinball FX - Official Console Release Window Trailer
Pinball FX will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in February 2023, with Nintendo Switch coming later in 2023. Watch the trailer to see the tables that will be available, including tables from Star Wars pinball, Dreamworks pinball, Universal Classics pinball, and more.
Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Official Ruptured Cistern Trailer
Watch the latest Aliens: Fireteam Elite trailer to see what to expect with the Ruptured Cistern update, available now for the cooperative third-person survival shooter game. The Ruptured Cistern update brings a new adventure and limited-time rewards. In the Ruptured Cistern update, reports are that there's a leak in Katanga's cisterns. Explore Katanga's cisterns, clear out the Xenomorphs, and help with the repairs.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - What is the DMW?
If you started Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII excited to jump into an action-packed Final Fantasy remake only to find yourself wondering “Why is there a slot machine in the corner of my screen?”, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the DMW slot machine in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Dead Island 2: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
It’s been in the works for a looooong time, but Dead Island 2 is finally, actually coming out. It’s set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on April 28. It will come in several editions, and they’re all up for preorder now at all the usual retailers (see it on Amazon). Below, you’ll find a full rundown of what kind of game it is, what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and more. Let’s dive in.
NecroBouncer - Official PC Launch Trailer
NecroBouncer, the dungeon crawler game, is available now on Steam and GOG. Watch the NecroBouncer PC launch trailer to see the challenges you'll face in this game, where you play as a necromancer working as a bouncer in a dungeon nightclub.
Meet Your Maker - Official Release Date Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the slick new trailer for Meet Your Maker, the upcoming first-person building-and-raiding game from Behaviour Interactive, the creators of Dead by Daylight. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the latest trailer reveals that Meet Your Maker will be available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 4, 2023.
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Buzz Lightyear Quests
As you progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll unlock new characters which whom you can build friendships with and complete a series of quests. This quest hub details a complete list of all Buzz Lightyear's quests, which provide detailed explanations on how complete all quest objectives to unlock unique rewards.
New Genshin Characters 3.3 and Upcoming Versions
New Genshin Impact characters are added to the game on a regular basis; there is usually at least one new character introduced with every version update. These new Genshin characters are typically first officially announced by HoYoverse on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account before being showcased during the Special Program Livestream for the next Version update, and finally released on a banner in either the first or second phase of each version.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Idris Elba is joining the cast of Cyberpunk's new expansion, Phantom Liberty. Here is a new gameplay trailer.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
Genshin TCG Genius Invokation
The much-awaited TCG has finally arrived in Genshin Impact version 3.3. The characters have already been mentioning this game for quite a while now and have been teased by the devs during their earlier live streams. At long last, Genius Invokation is available to play!. How to Unlock Genius Invokation.
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
