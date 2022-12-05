Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 674: Birdwatching with Blade
Cardy, Matt, and Jesse are here to chat about the highs of Marvel's Midnight Suns, the lows of The Callisto Protocol, and the absolutely fine Evil West. Got a game for us to play or some feedback you'd like read out on the show? Why not email us: ign_ukfeedback@ign.com.
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
IGN
New Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Trailer Confirms March Release
We just got a brand new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards that has confirmed its previously leaked March release, narrowing it down to March 17, 2023. The trailer focuses on the returning hero Cal Kestis, who in the five year interim between Fallen Order and Survivor has become a stronger, more powerful Jedi Knight. He shows off multiple new Force and lightsaber abilities, including appearing to dual wield lightsabers as well as assembling a lightsaber that looks more like a claymore. At one point he seems to partner with multiple mounts that allow him to travel across both ground and air quickly.
IGN
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Gets a Gift Including $69,000, Private Security, iPhone 14 Pro Max From Anonymous Fan
Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who is popularly known as Amouranth, revealed in a stream on October that her husband controlled her and abused her. The whole situation became viral and Amouranth later updated fans on her situation, stating that she was seeking legal and emotional counsel. Now, the streamer is able to live her life freely and a fan of hers wanted to give her some gifts to cheer her up.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
IGN
Pinball FX - Official Console Release Window Trailer
Pinball FX will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in February 2023, with Nintendo Switch coming later in 2023. Watch the trailer to see the tables that will be available, including tables from Star Wars pinball, Dreamworks pinball, Universal Classics pinball, and more.
IGN
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
IGN
Crime Boss: Rockay City Announced With Cast Including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Vanilla Ice
Publisher 505 Games has unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City at The Game Awards, an upcoming stealth action FPS where players work to become leaders of a criminal underworld set in a fictional version of 90s Florida. It's coming out on March 28, 2023. Project Care Bear can be played both...
IGN
Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Official Ruptured Cistern Trailer
Watch the latest Aliens: Fireteam Elite trailer to see what to expect with the Ruptured Cistern update, available now for the cooperative third-person survival shooter game. The Ruptured Cistern update brings a new adventure and limited-time rewards. In the Ruptured Cistern update, reports are that there's a leak in Katanga's cisterns. Explore Katanga's cisterns, clear out the Xenomorphs, and help with the repairs.
IGN
Super Mario Fan Remake Featuring Chris Pratt is an Exceptionally Designed Title
All the fans are hyped for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with Chris Pratt playing the role of our favourite plumber, skepticism is at an all-time high. One fan took the fandom to the next level, as they have manage to create an ultra-realistic version of Super Mario, featuring none other than Chris Pratt.
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
IGN
Genshin Yaoyao Release Date and Details
Yaoyao is an upcoming Genshin Impact character. She's the young disciple of Madame Ping, and also assistant to Ganyu. Yaoyao is widely beloved for her caring and warm personality. She carries an adepti treasure called Yuegui with her at all times, which helps protect her from danger. Here's everything we...
IGN
New Genshin Characters 3.3 and Upcoming Versions
New Genshin Impact characters are added to the game on a regular basis; there is usually at least one new character introduced with every version update. These new Genshin characters are typically first officially announced by HoYoverse on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account before being showcased during the Special Program Livestream for the next Version update, and finally released on a banner in either the first or second phase of each version.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
IGN
Meet Your Maker - Official Release Date Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the slick new trailer for Meet Your Maker, the upcoming first-person building-and-raiding game from Behaviour Interactive, the creators of Dead by Daylight. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the latest trailer reveals that Meet Your Maker will be available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 4, 2023.
IGN
Buzz Lightyear Quests
As you progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll unlock new characters which whom you can build friendships with and complete a series of quests. This quest hub details a complete list of all Buzz Lightyear's quests, which provide detailed explanations on how complete all quest objectives to unlock unique rewards.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Updates
Below you can find all the Patch Notes for updates made to Overwatch 2:. Up Next: Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Season 2 Changes Dec 6. The update to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R gives players new fighters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, adding Weather Forecast and Father Pucchi (Final) to the game’s massive roster. Weather Forecast is a mysterious inmate who seeks to restore his memories and can use the weather during battles with his Stands. Father Pucchi (Final) can use abilities linked to gravity to take advantage of his enemies thanks to his evolved See Moon Stand. In addition, an all-new stage-themed after JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean completes the immersion for fans who want to experience the anime’s newest season in this acclaimed fighting game. Weather Forecast, Father Pucchi (Final), and the new stage based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is now available for free.
IGN
Dead Island 2: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
It’s been in the works for a looooong time, but Dead Island 2 is finally, actually coming out. It’s set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on April 28. It will come in several editions, and they’re all up for preorder now at all the usual retailers (see it on Amazon). Below, you’ll find a full rundown of what kind of game it is, what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and more. Let’s dive in.
Comments / 0