Korchinski among 5 Hawks prospects invited to Canada's WJC camp
Team Canada announced its 29-player camp roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, and five Blackhawks prospects were invited: Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro, Ryan Greene and Kevin Korchinski. The Blackhawks had the most prospects on the roster. Anaheim and Montreal each had three. Korchinski, who was...
WKTV
Marie-Philip Poulin is first female hockey player to win Canada Athlete of the Year
Marie-Philip Poulin became the first female hockey player to win Canada's Athlete of the Year, the Northern Star Award. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/marie-philip-poulin-hockey-northern-star-award-canada/
Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year
TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Marie-Philip Poulin was named Canada's top athlete of 2022 on Wednesday, capping a year in which she led the national women's ice hockey team to gold medals at the Beijing Olympics and world championships.
NHL
Canada, U.S. announce rosters for 2023 World Junior selection camp
Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli, potentially the top two picks at the 2023 NHL Draft, are among those invited to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick, is one of 10 returning players for Canada. The 17-year-old center...
NHL
Prospect Report: Dumais' big year has him in World Juniors consideration
The Blue Jackets' third-round pick has been invited to selection camp for Team Canada thanks to a red-hot start. As the points kept racking up, the question was on the mind of many who follow junior hockey - would Blue Jackets draft pick Jordan Dumais be invited to Team Canada's selection camp for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship.
markerzone.com
KRAKEN ROOKIE SHANE WRIGHT TO BE LOANED TO HOCKEY CANADA FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Seattle Kraken rookie forward Shane Wright is expected to be loaned to Hockey Canada on Thursday ahead of selection camp for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. "Shane Wright is expected to report to Moncton and team Canada tomorrow." Dreger said in a tweet...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Prospect Report: Nemec, Hughes, Gritsyuk & More
The New Jersey Devils‘ top-tier prospects are making headlines again, specifically their defensemen. Simon Nemec looks like he is finding his way with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL), and Luke Hughes continues to make plays worthy of a Hobey Baker Award candidate. Here’s how these two, and many other Devils’ prospects, performed over the last seven days.
markerzone.com
USA HOCKEY NAMES TRAINING CAMP ROSTER FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will get underway in exactly three weeks from Halifax and Moncton. On Monday, USA Hockey announced their preliminary roster for the tournament. Among the notable names that are NOT on the roster are Sarnia Sting forward Sasha Pastujov and Ty Voit. Pastujov is...
