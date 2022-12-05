ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NHL

Canada, U.S. announce rosters for 2023 World Junior selection camp

Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli, potentially the top two picks at the 2023 NHL Draft, are among those invited to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick, is one of 10 returning players for Canada. The 17-year-old center...
MICHIGAN STATE
NHL

Prospect Report: Dumais' big year has him in World Juniors consideration

The Blue Jackets' third-round pick has been invited to selection camp for Team Canada thanks to a red-hot start. As the points kept racking up, the question was on the mind of many who follow junior hockey - would Blue Jackets draft pick Jordan Dumais be invited to Team Canada's selection camp for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Prospect Report: Nemec, Hughes, Gritsyuk & More

The New Jersey Devils‘ top-tier prospects are making headlines again, specifically their defensemen. Simon Nemec looks like he is finding his way with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL), and Luke Hughes continues to make plays worthy of a Hobey Baker Award candidate. Here’s how these two, and many other Devils’ prospects, performed over the last seven days.
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

USA HOCKEY NAMES TRAINING CAMP ROSTER FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will get underway in exactly three weeks from Halifax and Moncton. On Monday, USA Hockey announced their preliminary roster for the tournament. Among the notable names that are NOT on the roster are Sarnia Sting forward Sasha Pastujov and Ty Voit. Pastujov is...
MICHIGAN STATE

