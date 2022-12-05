ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County

A Floyd County man has died after his vehicle ran off Calhoun Road on Monday morning. Google map

A 19-year-old Floyd County man died following a single-vehicle wreck off Calhoun Road early Monday.

The victim has been identified as Benjamin Burges of a Floyd County address, says Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. The family has been notified.

Floyd County Police officers were sent to the scene overnight to investigate a property owner’s report about fencing being knocked down. The property owner did another survey of the area later in the morning and found Burges’ car upside down in a creek, says Sgt. Chris Fincher.

Burges was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. The cause of death is pending, Hamilton says, as police are investigating what caused the wreck — including whether there was a medical situation prior to the incident.

Burges is the third person to die on Floyd County roads in eight days.

On Friday evening, 39-year-old Brian Daniel Byrd Jr. of Rome died following a three-vehicle collision on Martha Berry near Fifth Avenue. The Rome Police Department is investigating the wreck.

A Rome native, Byrd worked as a mobile mechanic, fix it guy, transporter, bar security, and food delivery person in Rome for 20 years. He is survived by his father as well as a son, Micah Byrd, and other relatives.

Services will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

The other incident occurred Nov. 27 on Ga. 101 in Silver Creek. A 25-year-old Summerville man died in the collision and a Floyd County woman faces second-degree vehicular homicide charges.

ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

