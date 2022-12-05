Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County

A Floyd County man has died after his vehicle ran off Calhoun Road on Monday morning. Google map

A 19-year-old Floyd County man died following a single-vehicle wreck off Calhoun Road early Monday.

The victim has been identified as Benjamin Burges of a Floyd County address, says Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. The family has been notified.

Floyd County Police officers were sent to the scene overnight to investigate a property owner’s report about fencing being knocked down. The property owner did another survey of the area later in the morning and found Burges’ car upside down in a creek, says Sgt. Chris Fincher.

Burges was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. The cause of death is pending, Hamilton says, as police are investigating what caused the wreck — including whether there was a medical situation prior to the incident.

Burges is the third person to die on Floyd County roads in eight days.

On Friday evening, 39-year-old Brian Daniel Byrd Jr. of Rome died following a three-vehicle collision on Martha Berry near Fifth Avenue. The Rome Police Department is investigating the wreck.

A Rome native, Byrd worked as a mobile mechanic, fix it guy, transporter, bar security, and food delivery person in Rome for 20 years. He is survived by his father as well as a son, Micah Byrd, and other relatives.

Services will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

The other incident occurred Nov. 27 on Ga. 101 in Silver Creek. A 25-year-old Summerville man died in the collision and a Floyd County woman faces second-degree vehicular homicide charges.