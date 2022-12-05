Nearly 80 Haitian Migrants Taken Into Custody Near Lake Worth Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a sailboat carrying 79 Haitian migrants in Lake Worth over the weekend.

The migrants were transferred to Bahamian authorities after two suspected smuggling incidents east of the Lake Worth Inlet Saturday.

Officials with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the boat was taking on water when the migrants were intercepted. They say the migrants received food, water and basic medical attention once they were taken in.

According to the Coast Guard, more Haitians have been rounded up in the waters surrounding Florida this year than during the past five years combined.