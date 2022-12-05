Brandywine Railroad Model Train Display back for the Holiday season 03:20

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) – The popular Brandywine Railroad model train display is back this holiday season. This year, the display on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art is celebrating 50 years of operation.

The model train display happened for the first time in 1972. Today, 2,000 feet of tracks guide the spectator through the spectacular miniature wonderland.

CBS3 spoke with Paul Hoerner, a model train specialist at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

The museum planned everything to the tiniest detail; like a CBS3 live broadcasting truck. We could not confit which of our reporters was in the car.

The exhibition runs from now until Jan. 8.

Get a peek into the exhibit and watch the entire interview in the video above.