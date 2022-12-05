Adam Lambert Reveals New Album of Cover Songs on the Way

With the recent news that the current Queen lineup, fronted by Adam Lambert, could be nearing the end, where does that leave the pop artist?

With new music, of course.

On the British daytime talk show, This Morning, the “Whataya Want from Me” star shared news of an album on the way.

“I’m very excited to announce that I have a new album coming out,” the 2009 American Idol runner-up said. “It is an album of covers and it’s called High Drama.” Lambert shared that the album, available for pre-order on Dec. 13, will feature around 11 tracks and will be full of “surprises” and “variety.”

He explained, “We thought, let me do an album where I take songs that you probably know, maybe a few you don’t know, and completely flip them around so they feel like something new and something that you haven’t heard before.”

Lambert also shared that the idea for High Drama was sparked when he turned Cher’s dance-pop classic, “Believe,” into a ballad in celebration of the singer at the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors. Watch Lambert bring Cher to tears with his rendition of “Believe.”

As for the fate of his work with Queen, a band he began fronting in 2011, the singer explained, “We are looking at creating another tour, possibly in the U.S. It’s not confirmed, but we’re flirting with the idea now.”

In November, the British rock band said they wanted to tour with Lambert “one more time.” The band’s co-founder Brian May told Variety it could be the remaining members’ final stint on the road.

“There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again. We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions,” May explained to the outlet. “Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images