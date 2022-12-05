Denise Richards and Pals Stab and Shoot Demons in ‘Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace’ Action-Packed First Teaser (Exclusive Video)

James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...

17 MINUTES AGO