Denise Richards and Pals Stab and Shoot Demons in ‘Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace’ Action-Packed First Teaser (Exclusive Video)

In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Reminded That No, ‘The Hunger Games’ Wasn’t the First Female-Led Action Movie
Jennifer Lawrence invited pushback on social media today after stating in an interview between herself and Viola Davis that Katniss Everdeen was essentially the first female action hero. While the conversation with fellow actress Viola Davis covers a number of subjects, the excerpt Variety chose to excerpt was of the...
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12 He Had With Grimes
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
How ‘SVU’ Said Goodbye to Kelli Giddish’s Character Amanda Rollins (Photos)
Her final episode was Dec. 8
‘The UnRedacted (Jihad Rehab)’ Releases Official Trailer Ahead of One-Week LA Theatrical Run (Exclusive)
Controversial Sundance documentary will have screenings and Q&As with director Meg Smaker as it seeks Oscar nomination
‘Live Action Shorts Showcase’ Directors on Breaking Harmful Hollywood Clichés Through Representation
TheWrap Screening Series: "Catching Spirits" director Vanessa Beletic says Hollywood has done a "great disservice to the Haitian community"
‘Burning Shores': It’s Burn, Hollywood Burn in First Trailer for ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ DLC (Video)
Aloy flies to L.A. in ”Horizon Forbidden West“ expansion slated for release in April, 2023, exclusively on PlayStation 5. At long, long last “Horizon Forbidden West” is getting the massive DLC expansion fans have been begging for – and with it, Aloy (Ashly Burch) is headed to Hollywood, baby.
‘One Fine Morning’ Review: Mia Hansen-Løve Captures Love, Death, and Renewal in a Young Mother’s Life
La Seydoux gives a striking performance, her face registering a panoply of emotions with honesty and subtlety
‘The Whale’ Review: Darren Aronofsky Handles a Heavyset Character With a Heavy Hand
This claustrophobic adaptation of a play simultaneously feels like a departure and entirely of a piece with his filmography
‘Law & Order': Mehcad Brooks’ Character Experiences ‘Every Good Cop’s Worst Nightmare’ Over Innocent Suspect
In Thursday night’s episode of “Law & Order,” Mehcad Brooks’ police detective character Jalen Shaw find himself inadvertently perpetuating the racism of the prison system when he learns, too late, that a young male suspect whose confession he’s obtained is actually innocent. “This young man...
‘Empire of Light’ Review: Sam Mendes’ Love Letter to Cinema Lacks Focus
This reverie on movie palaces often forgets the part about actually loving film, among many other script issues
‘Everything Everywhere’ Director Wants Fans to Chill About Year-End Critics’ Snubs: ‘Why Waste Your Time on Anger?’
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is one of the best reviewed films of the year and could be in line for some Oscar glory, but some of the film’s fans took their aggression too far when it came to calling out critics who declined to put the genre-bending (and blockbusting) A24 film on their Top 10 list.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Bold, Dark and Funny Reimagining Dances to Its Own Tune
Brave children (and brave adults) will embrace this gorgeous and sinister stop-motion version that's far more del Toro than Disney
Gordon Smith to Adapt Remo Williams Series ‘The Destroyer’ for Sony Television
Remo Williams is finally coming to television. Sony Television Studios has acquired the rights to the mega-selling pulp series “The Destroyer” for development as a live-action series and has set “Better Call Saul” writer-producer Gordon Smith to write and executive produce, the company announced on Tuesday.
‘The Blue Caftan’ Filmmaker Maryam Touzani Hopes to Represent Morocco at This Year’s Oscars (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap spotlight's her award-winning film in this year's International issue
ABC Yanks Backstreet Boys Christmas Special After New Rape Accusation Against Nick Carter
"A Very Backstreet Holiday" had been scheduled for Dec. 14
Viola Davis on How ‘The Woman King’ Highlights the Need for More Stories About Black Women: ‘We Want Great Material’ (Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: As Black artists we want material thats going to challenge our artistry and our craft, said the star
‘The Blue Caftan’ Faces Morocco’s Ultimate Taboo in Portraying a Queer, Closeted Craftsman
TheWrap magazine: Director Maryam Touzani says that shooting a film that talks about homosexuality was "a big, big risk"
