Clayton News Daily

"Best Night's Sleep Ever!" This Real Down Comforter With 6,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now on Sale for Just $115!

A fluffy comforter is a must for keeping you warm in bed at night but, unfortunately, they don't last forever. Comforters can pancake out on you over time and shift around, leaving you with spots that are flat (and chilly). Sound like a familiar conundrum? There's a sale happening at Amazon that you definitely don't want to miss.
Apartment Therapy

This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)

Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
BBC

Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm

A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
Apartment Therapy

6 Simple Designer Secrets for Making a Teeny-Tiny Bathroom Chic, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What should your game plan be if your bathroom is super-small? I got you. As a renter in New York City, I’ve had my fair share of little loos over the past decade. Unfortunately, bathrooms short on square footage often aren’t just cramped, but they also contain other undesirable features, like dated-looking tiles — or tile that goes all the way up to the ceiling, making it harder for quicker fixes like paint or wallpaper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever

Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
Parade

The 20 Best Picture Frames of 2022

Scrolling through pics in digital format can be fun, but there’s nothing like having printed photos and putting them on display. It is so much more impactful to look at a picture in a photo frame. A photo in a gorgeous frame at your home or in your office is a wonderful way to honor a moment in time and bring out a smile. A framed picture also makes a heartfelt gift for Christmas, birthdays and anniversaries.
Dicle Belul

Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Decorative Candle)

Christmas Decor and Garland Near Burning CandlePhoto byLaura James (Pexels) Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?

