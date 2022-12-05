Watch: Måneskin Cover Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans”

Eurovision stars Måneskin are in the middle of a North American tour. Over the weekend, the Italian rockers performed two shows at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. During their first show at the venue, the band covered Lana Del Rey’s 2012 hit “Blue Jeans.”

“We’re in New York, and this city has been the house of some of the biggest artists in music history,” the group told the audience. “There’s one in particular that we want to homage tonight ’cause she made possible to make masterpieces in the 2000s, so thank you, Lana.”

“Blue Jeans” is featured on Del Rey’s 2012 album, Born to Die. It served as one of six singles from her sophomore album alongside “Summertime Sadness,” “Born to Die,” “Video Games,” “National Anthem” and “Dark Paradise.” Watch a fan-shot clip of the cover, below.

Måneskin’s North American tour kicked off in October and is slated to run through December 16. They will close out the year with dates in Washington, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Dallas, and Las Vegas. The band will head over to Europe and the U.K. in the first part of next year.

Måneskin will release their third studio album Rush! on January 20. The band recently said they drew inspiration from Radiohead for the effort. “I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song,” they told NME. “It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

Lana Del Rey has also teased new music. The “Snow on the Beach” singer has said that she is “very excited” about a December 7 announcement. Her next project will be the follow-up to Del Rey’s two 2021 releases: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Photo Credit: ABC