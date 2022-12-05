ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Måneskin Cover Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans”

By Alex Hopper
Eurovision stars Måneskin are in the middle of a North American tour. Over the weekend, the Italian rockers performed two shows at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. During their first show at the venue, the band covered Lana Del Rey’s 2012 hit “Blue Jeans.”

“We’re in New York, and this city has been the house of some of the biggest artists in music history,” the group told the audience. “There’s one in particular that we want to homage tonight ’cause she made possible to make masterpieces in the 2000s, so thank you, Lana.”

“Blue Jeans” is featured on Del Rey’s 2012 album, Born to Die. It served as one of six singles from her sophomore album alongside “Summertime Sadness,” “Born to Die,” “Video Games,” “National Anthem” and “Dark Paradise.” Watch a fan-shot clip of the cover, below.

Måneskin’s North American tour kicked off in October and is slated to run through December 16. They will close out the year with dates in Washington, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Dallas, and Las Vegas. The band will head over to Europe and the U.K. in the first part of next year.

Måneskin will release their third studio album Rush! on January 20. The band recently said they drew inspiration from Radiohead for the effort. “I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song,” they told NME. “It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

Lana Del Rey has also teased new music. The “Snow on the Beach” singer has said that she is “very excited” about a December 7 announcement. Her next project will be the follow-up to Del Rey’s two 2021 releases: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Photo Credit: ABC

American Songwriter

Kenny Chesney is Country Music’s Top Touring Act of 2022

Kenny Chesney continues to prove he’s a touring giant as he’s named Billboard‘s No. 1 country tour for 2022. Chesney’s Here and Now Tour grossed north of $135 million. Throughout the trek, he played for 1.3 million fans across 41 shows, including 21 stadiums, making him the most popular touring country artist of the year. Here and Now marked his first trek since 2018’s Trip Around the Sun Tour, which Billboard reports also drew in 1.3 million people and $114 million.
American Songwriter

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Love Story in 10 Songs

“I’m not going to sacrifice love, real love,” John Lennon said in 1971. “I’ve been through it all, and nothing works better than to have somebody hold you.”. Lennon found that “real love” he had been searching for with Yoko Ono. The pair met at a London conceptual art exhibit and quickly began an affair. After Lennon’s marriage to Cynthia Powell was broken up, he and Ono fell into a whirlwind honeymoon period riddled with protests, music and art.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

