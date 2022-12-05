Before we dive in to the strategies we must know what progressive slots jackpots are and how they work. As from the name progressive you can already understand its mean moving. Basically when a player plays a progressive jackpot and fails to win his amount is added to the total winnings. This makes the progressive jackpots limitless. In many casinos there are slot machines and video poker that offers progressive slot jackpots tempting players to try again and again hence increasing the total winnings of the game. Progressive jackpots was first introduced in 1986 and the first slot machine was the famous Megabucks which was developed by IGT.

