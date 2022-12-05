Read full article on original website
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
MELANnaire Marketplace opens first storefront in Mall St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky small business market is getting closer to landing in a permanent location just in time for the holiday season. It’s called MELANnaire Marketplace and has over 430 Black-owned businesses in its network. MELANnaire Marketplace was founded by Nachand Trabue at the height of...
Experience Christmas Magic at these Quaint Kentucky Towns this Holiday Season
Kentucky is famous for barbeque, bourbon, and bluegrass music, but what about towns to visit while on holiday break? Here are some top recommendations if you're looking to enjoy what country music group Alabama would call a "Christmas in Dixie." Bardstown, Kentucky. Bardstown is an iconic city that turns into...
'Winter Wonderland' drive-thru holiday show to be held at Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shawnee Park is about to be filled with holiday cheer for the first-ever Winter Wonderland. More than 200,000 lights will illuminate the park for a free, drive-thru extravaganza. The theme of the event is "A Season of Peace." In addition to the lights, there will also...
'It feels really awesome': Louisville UPS driver thanks couple who left him snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you see the viral video of a Louisville UPS man getting so excited over some snacks?. That was driver Dorian Young. He had the sweetest reaction when he delivered packages to the Barnett family, and they had left snacks on the porch to thank delivery drivers.
8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
Louisville Gardens expected to be transformed into sound stages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After sitting dormant for more than a decade, Louisville Gardens could finally be getting new life. Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday that a letter of intent has been signed with with River City Entertainment Group, LLC to redevelop it. The proposal is to turn the space...
Special delivery! Video shows UPS driver's sweet reaction to Louisville customers leaving him snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS driver in Louisville has gone viral after a video of him reacting to snacks on a customer's doorstep was posted. Watch his reaction in the player up top. Toni Hillison Barnett said that she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during...
NuLu's Everyday Kitchen permanently closing this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyday Kitchen, a restaurant, bar and café in NuLu, announced on Wednesday that its closing its door for good. The restaurant took to their social media accounts and said:. "Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Louisville community the last 2 years. We...
Polar Express party bringing train rides, Santa's workshop to Louisville library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Polar Express is set to make a pit stop at the Southwest Regional Library in Louisville. The Polar Express Pajama Party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16. Families can stop along different stations at the library on Dixie Highway. Stops include a craft depot,...
Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
Louisville boy scout troop has to cancel trip after trailer is stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local Boy Scout troop leader is hoping whoever took the troop's camping trailer can find it in their heart to give it back. Jeremy Feign, Boy Scout Troop 207 scout master, said he and his sons have been a part of the Boy Scouts for nearly 15 years.
Louisville men's barbershop chorus puts on first holiday show since pandemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular men's barbershop chorus in Louisville is singing us into the holidays. The Thoroughbreds are celebrating Christmas with a Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 17. There is a show at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ursuline Arts Center at Sacred Heart Academy. Tickets start...
Martial arts group in Louisville helps fight hunger with holiday food drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 30-year staple in the Louisville community, Hwang's Martial Arts teaches students more than kicks and punches -- the true lesson is strengthening the community. Each year during giving season, the group collects hundreds of industrial-sized canned goods as part of a food drive for Wayside...
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
Future Glenmary wedding venue goes up in flames; arson investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The site of a future wedding space in Glenmary burned to the ground Tuesday night. "I've been waiting two years to get to this point, and we were going to peel away the exterior; the bones of this place was phenomenal," said Louisville developer, Chris Thieneman.
Weekend weather planner: Mostly gloomy with a few peeks of sun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a sun-starved week after rounds of rain and drizzle blanketed our region, but there's a small window where we could see that big yellow ball in the sky. Friday is not that day. Cloudy skies with spotty showers are on tap for Friday, but...
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home
North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Fire closes beloved BBQ restaurant in LaGrange just days after it reopened
LA GRANGE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in LaGrange is closed after fire damaged the building. Bully Barbeque was closed for three months. It re-opened just last week. And just days later, on Monday night, it caught fire. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause...
Shania Twain adds Louisville stop to her 2023 tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Shania twain, announced she will be adding 19 new dates to her 2023 tour, including a stop in Louisville. The best-selling female country music artist in history will grace the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Oct. 28. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
