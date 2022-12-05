ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

MELANnaire Marketplace opens first storefront in Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky small business market is getting closer to landing in a permanent location just in time for the holiday season. It’s called MELANnaire Marketplace and has over 430 Black-owned businesses in its network. MELANnaire Marketplace was founded by Nachand Trabue at the height of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Louisville Gardens expected to be transformed into sound stages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After sitting dormant for more than a decade, Louisville Gardens could finally be getting new life. Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday that a letter of intent has been signed with with River City Entertainment Group, LLC to redevelop it. The proposal is to turn the space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

NuLu's Everyday Kitchen permanently closing this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyday Kitchen, a restaurant, bar and café in NuLu, announced on Wednesday that its closing its door for good. The restaurant took to their social media accounts and said:. "Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Louisville community the last 2 years. We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekend weather planner: Mostly gloomy with a few peeks of sun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a sun-starved week after rounds of rain and drizzle blanketed our region, but there's a small window where we could see that big yellow ball in the sky. Friday is not that day. Cloudy skies with spotty showers are on tap for Friday, but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home

North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shania Twain adds Louisville stop to her 2023 tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Shania twain, announced she will be adding 19 new dates to her 2023 tour, including a stop in Louisville. The best-selling female country music artist in history will grace the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Oct. 28. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy