empowerwisconsin.org
Sortwell: Criminal Justice system at ‘breaking point’
The criminal justice system in Wisconsin is on the brink of collapse. Did that get your attention? I hope it did. From the lawsuit filed in Brown County against Gov. Tony Evers for the shortage of public defenders, to the 40 percent vacancy rate for correctional officers at our maximum-security prisons forcing many officers to work double shifts, to assistant district attorneys juggling 500+ cases per year, to cases being delayed for months (or not prosecuted at all) because there simply isn’t the staffing — our justice system is stretched to a snapping point. Police can’t even enforce “lesser” crimes like shoplifting that are robbing our shop owners blind because the district attorney can’t devote the time needed to prosecute these cases because he needs to prioritize high level cases such as murders.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
captimes.com
Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated
Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
wpr.org
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
cwbradio.com
Madison-Based Secular Group Calling on Wisconsin Attorney General to Escalate Clergy Abuse Investigation
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Madison-based secular group is calling on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to escalate a statewide review of clergy sex abuse that launched last year. According to Danielle Kaeding with the Wisconsin Public Radio, the request follows the release of names of nearly two...
Conservationists bristle at stonewalling from DNR bear, wolf advisory committees
Wildlife conservationists in Wisconsin are frustrated after their efforts at influencing state rules guiding the treatment of bears and wolves were unceremoniously shut down by the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) advisory committees on the animals. Both committees are part of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, a statewide body in...
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
A tiny Wisconsin town tried to stop pollution from factory farms. Then it got sued.
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The small community of Laketown, Wisconsin, home to just over 1,000 people and 18 lakes, is again at the center of a battle over how communities can regulate large, industrial farming operations in their backyards.
mprnews.org
Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers
A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
captimes.com
Editorial | WE Energies rate hike is outrageous
Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies. But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies. That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
Record spending by special interest groups in 2022 Wisconsin elections: Report
Spending by special interest groups in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections cracked the previous record by 50 percent, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
captimes.com
See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin
As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
Wisconsin company agrees to changes after child workers found in Minnesota meat plants
One of the children pictured working at a JBS plant in Minnesota. Picture: U.S. Department of Labor. A federal court has issued an injunction against a Wisconsin-based sanitation service company after it was sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for using children to clean two southern Minnesota meat plants.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
Washington state man arrested in 1988 Wisconsin cold case murder
A man named Gene Meyer has been arrested in connection to the 1988 murder of Appleton woman Betty Rolf.
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
wpr.org
Nearly 2 years after it was slated to close, staffing shortages continue to plague Wisconsin youth prison
Children at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons are no longer allowed to be locked in their rooms as punishment under the terms of a class-action settlement approved in 2018. But kids at the northern Wisconsin facilities are still being confined to their rooms, simply because there aren't...
WSAW
DNR provides tips on recycling and waste prevention
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of us have heard, and even sung the jingle, “Reduce, reuse, recycle,” and the DNR is encouraging the public to be more aware of these terms when it comes to waste this holiday season. Many items can be recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. The...
