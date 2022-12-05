ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
empowerwisconsin.org

Sortwell: Criminal Justice system at ‘breaking point’

The criminal justice system in Wisconsin is on the brink of collapse. Did that get your attention? I hope it did. From the lawsuit filed in Brown County against Gov. Tony Evers for the shortage of public defenders, to the 40 percent vacancy rate for correctional officers at our maximum-security prisons forcing many officers to work double shifts, to assistant district attorneys juggling 500+ cases per year, to cases being delayed for months (or not prosecuted at all) because there simply isn’t the staffing — our justice system is stretched to a snapping point. Police can’t even enforce “lesser” crimes like shoplifting that are robbing our shop owners blind because the district attorney can’t devote the time needed to prosecute these cases because he needs to prioritize high level cases such as murders.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Marijuana should be legalized, taxed, regulated

Dear Editor: In last month’s midterm election, voters in several Wisconsin counties and cities made it known that we want our elected officials to legalize and tax marijuana, with regulations similar to alcohol. Voters in southern Dane County all the way north to Superior overwhelmingly answered “yes” to ballot...
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers

A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
MINNESOTA STATE
captimes.com

Editorial | WE Energies rate hike is outrageous

Wisconsin has a Public Service Commission that has as its primary responsibility the protection of consumers from over-the-top demands by utility monopolies. But too frequently in recent years, the PSC has imagined that its job is to protect the monopolies. That’s what happened last week when the PSC approved overall...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire minors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

See where rural broadband is (and isn't) available in Wisconsin

As federal regulators prepare to publish a new map showing where broadband internet is and isn’t available across the U.S., Madison-area internet advocates are urging residents to check the draft themselves. Unveiled in November, the “pre-production draft” of the Federal Communications Commission map is the most detailed and current...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike

(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

DNR provides tips on recycling and waste prevention

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of us have heard, and even sung the jingle, “Reduce, reuse, recycle,” and the DNR is encouraging the public to be more aware of these terms when it comes to waste this holiday season. Many items can be recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. The...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy