B&B spoilers for Friday, December 9, 2022, promise a day of shock and dread when Steffy Forrester Finnegan and her doting husband drop a shocking bomb. The mere idea of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) still existing in the land of the living is almost too much for Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The woman who tormented them, shot them, kept Finn hidden, and almost destroyed their life together is out there, and they fear she’s still close.

1 DAY AGO