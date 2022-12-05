Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Alum Ashleigh Brewer Celebrates Her Birthday
It’s been quite a few years since Ivy was last seen on The Bold and the Beautiful — as a guest at Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester’s latest wedding ceremony — but the beloved performer who brought the bubbly designer to life is busy living her own best life and celebrating a major milestone.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
soaphub.com
DAYS Tell All: Should Johnny DiMera & Wendy Shin Spill the Stefan Secret?
In a series of back-and-forth scenes on Days of our Lives, both Wendy Shin and Johnny DiMera were implored by their family members to keep quiet about their newfound knowledge about Stefan DiMera being brainwashed into forgetting his feelings for Gabi Hernandez. Only a day earlier, they were gung ho to tell all to anybody who would listen. Should they reconsider and remain mum?
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers For December 12: Finn And Steffy Work To Track Down Sheila
The B&B spoilers for Monday, December 12, 2022, tease some big moments for one married couple after a sighting of a prison escapee. You won’t want to miss even a moment of this dramatic episode. The B&B Spoilers Highlights. Well, during a romantic meal with Finn (Tanner Novlan), Steffy...
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Xander Cook Has A Very Violent Day
DAYS spoilers photos for Monday, December 12, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. The heat is on Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) as the walls close in on his...
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For The Week of December 12: Lies, Secrets, and Rage
The GH spoilers for December 12 – December 16, 2022, tease raging against an innocent-ish bystander, shocking subterfuge, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week. GH Spoilers Highlights. Upon hearing Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) confess his love for Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali),...
soaphub.com
Why GH’s Weeping Wilting Willow Tait Makes Us Want To Scream
Once upon a time, General Hospital presented us with a sweet school teacher named Willow Tait, with her own brand of determined spunk, with whom we laughed and cried as she enjoyed a refreshing romance with a charming policeman named Harrison Chase. Sadly, that is not the Willow we see today as she grows more insipid and utterly ridiculous with every passing episode.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers for December 9: Xander Cook Feels The Weight Of His Bad Decisions
DAYS spoilers for Friday, December 9, 2022, promise Justin Kiriakis putting Xander Cook in a difficult position and Chad DiMera’s jealousy getting him down. Xander (Paul Telfer) is perpetually in trouble, which means he’s perpetually in need of help. While most people are quite keen on watching him suffer, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) decides to take pity on this poor fool and offer his assistance.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For December 12: Is Elizabeth About To Fake A Pregnancy?
GH spoilers for Monday, December 12, 2022, reveal too many questions, not enough answers, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Liz Has To Think Fast On Her Feet. We all knew the camera panning to those...
soaphub.com
Last DAYS Straw: Is Eric Brady Done With Nicole Walker?
What a difference a Days of our Lives makes! Was it only one Salem day ago when Nicole Walker was giddily dumping her loyal husband, Rafe Hernandez, in order to live in connubial bliss with Eric Brady?. Days of our Lives Polling. But then Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) spilled the...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for December 9: Steffy And Finn Share Their Dreadful News
B&B spoilers for Friday, December 9, 2022, promise a day of shock and dread when Steffy Forrester Finnegan and her doting husband drop a shocking bomb. The mere idea of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) still existing in the land of the living is almost too much for Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The woman who tormented them, shot them, kept Finn hidden, and almost destroyed their life together is out there, and they fear she’s still close.
Woman accuses Nick Carter of raping her on tour bus in 2001
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 39-year-old woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Nick Carter, the former Backstreet Boys frontman, for allegedly raping her when she was 17 years old and giving her a sexually transmitted infection. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the alleged victim, Shannon "Shay" Ruth, and her attorney,...
What’s Happening in Hollywood
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Harry and Meghan’s new documentary series sheds a light on the dark times in their personal lives, and a highly anticipated movie is an afterthought to negative attention surrounding its leading man. Eyewitness News producer Alyson Price takes a look at what’s happening in Hollywood. The first three episodes of Prince […]
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers for Monday, December 12, 2022: Leo Stark Continues Circulating Sonny’s Orbit
DAYS spoilers for Monday, December 12, 2022, tease Sonny Kiriakis making a bad decision, Gwen Rizczech proving her worth, and Chad DiMera looking deep inside himself. Sonny (Zach Tinker) has a husband, but he sure isn’t feeling very married lately. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) chose a movie over marriage, and while he wants to be supportive, he’s hurt. Unfortunately, it looks like his pain is making him vulnerable. And who likes vulnerable people? Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart).
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Eric & Sloan Are Salem’s New Power Couple
DAYS spoilers are not known for their subtlety, and the minute Eric Brady and Sloan Petersen first connected over their sad stories in jail, then went out to breakfast together to continue their odd couple bonding, we knew where this was going. And, we’ve got to admit…we’re intrigued.
soaphub.com
Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: Y&R’s James Hyde It’s Never Too Late
Aside from a touch of silver here and there in his hair, James Hyde, who plays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless, looks pretty much the same as he did on Passions, where he played Sam Bennett. Hyde chatted with Soap Hub for this week’s Wellness Wednesday about how he stays fit.
Comments / 0