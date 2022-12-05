ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 14 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Vikings have allowed the most passing yards per game and fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 6. Over their last two games, they let both Mac Jones and Mike White put up over 350 yards against them. Goff leads the league with 17 passing touchdowns at home and has averaged 20.6 fantasy points over seven home games this season. Goff should be ranked as a top 10 fantasy QB in Week 14.
NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury

The NFL's leading rusher didn't let a hand injury keep him out of Thursday night's game. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs briefly left Thursday night's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to finish out the game. Jacobs had 27 carries for 99 yards and a...
NFL

No deal imminent for Odell Beckham Jr. following free-agency visits

After weeks and weeks and months and months of buildup, the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency tour came and went last week. He visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week. But that's come and gone, too,...
NFL

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 14 schedule). Despite owning a solid 7-4-1 record, the Giants have yet to cross the 30-point barrier in a game this season. At first blush, Sunday's assignment looks like an uphill battle, with New York hosting 11-1 Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium. But this is Bold Predictions, so ...
NFL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady considering all options as a would-be free agent in 2023

Tom Brady returns today to where his football career began. How and when his career ends is firmly up in the air. Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position entering today's game against the 49ers.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy