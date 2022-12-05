Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City to their 14th consecutive win over the Denver Broncos despite throwing three interceptions
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Early Look at the Waiver Wire in Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs are here and fantasy football managers looking to get a jumpstart on their waiver wire research need to start with this list.
Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. makes incredible leg catch as Carolina uses lucky breaks to pick up win
Carolina Panthers absolutely needed a victory on Sunday and it came against the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers defeated the Seahawks, 30-24.
NFL
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says WR Deebo Samuel likely suffered high ankle sprain vs. Bucs
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers with an ankle injury. The 49ers WR is believed to have avoided a major injury and is still being evaluated to learn more about his injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Head...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 14 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
The good thing about daily fantasy? You don't have to worry about all the injuries and byes this Sunday. So if last week your team was ruined and left with little to no hope, DraftKings is here to be your new best friend. Now is the time to redeem your...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 14 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Vikings have allowed the most passing yards per game and fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 6. Over their last two games, they let both Mac Jones and Mike White put up over 350 yards against them. Goff leads the league with 17 passing touchdowns at home and has averaged 20.6 fantasy points over seven home games this season. Goff should be ranked as a top 10 fantasy QB in Week 14.
How Kirby Smart Killed 7 year's worth of Narratives in 365 Days
Throughout his 7 year career at UGA, Kirby Smart had faced a plethora of narratives about his coaching abilities. But it's only taken him 365 days to put them all to rest...
NFL
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots offense is 'how a defensive guy would call offensive plays'
Ahead of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the Pats' play-calling under Matt Patricia. "I see an offense that's running the football well. It's a very conservative pass game -- lot of screens, all kind of screens....
NFL
Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury
The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league's longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
NFL
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury
The NFL's leading rusher didn't let a hand injury keep him out of Thursday night's game. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs briefly left Thursday night's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to finish out the game. Jacobs had 27 carries for 99 yards and a...
NFL
No deal imminent for Odell Beckham Jr. following free-agency visits
After weeks and weeks and months and months of buildup, the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency tour came and went last week. He visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week. But that's come and gone, too,...
NFL
NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 14 schedule). Despite owning a solid 7-4-1 record, the Giants have yet to cross the 30-point barrier in a game this season. At first blush, Sunday's assignment looks like an uphill battle, with New York hosting 11-1 Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium. But this is Bold Predictions, so ...
NFL
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady considering all options as a would-be free agent in 2023
Tom Brady returns today to where his football career began. How and when his career ends is firmly up in the air. Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position entering today's game against the 49ers.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in playing in regular season
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent following visits to New York, Buffalo and Dallas. Joining Prime Video's "TNF in The Shop" for Thursday Night Football, Beckham said at this point he's targeting a return for the postseason only. "I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like...
NFL
Lions do not consider current starter Jared Goff to be bridge QB
Most of the NFL world considers Jared Goff to be a bridge for the Lions, a starter to help them get to the real franchise starting QB at some point in the future. That is, everyone except the Lions. Winner of four of its last five games, Detroit is one...
