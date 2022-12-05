NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Vikings have allowed the most passing yards per game and fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 6. Over their last two games, they let both Mac Jones and Mike White put up over 350 yards against them. Goff leads the league with 17 passing touchdowns at home and has averaged 20.6 fantasy points over seven home games this season. Goff should be ranked as a top 10 fantasy QB in Week 14.

2 DAYS AGO