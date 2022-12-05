Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Why You See Those Colored Balls Hanging on Power Lines
There’s something about driving that sets the mind wandering: considering your dinner plans, counting down the days to your next vacation or contemplating some interesting facts. For example, why do you see metal wrapped around trees? What’s the story behind colored circles on food packages? Why are there colored squares on toothpaste? And what are the balls on power lines?
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0