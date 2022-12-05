ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels News: MLB Insider Thinks Perry Minasian is Under Most Pressure at Winter Meetings

By Noah Camras
 4 days ago

He needs to put together a winning roster this offseason, for the sake of the team, and maybe even his job.

The MLB's Winter Meetings are officially underway in San Diego, and everyone is expecting chaos. The last in-person Winter Meetings were in 2019, when hundreds of millions of dollars were given out in contracts over the course of a few days. People around the MLB are expecting a similar week, with moves being made and money being thrown around.

Angels GM Perry Minasian is someone who's expected to be involved in the moves, as he's already made it clear his offseason is far from over . The team has already added All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson , utility infielder Gio Urshela and power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe , but they're not done yet — and they can't be .

MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough of The Athletic picked their 10 people under the most pressure this offseason, and Minasian made the list. Here's what they had to say about his upcoming week:

"The Angels still need a shortstop and bullpen help. Even if they get it, they still might be behind two playoff teams in their division, the Astros and Mariners, and a third club that is spending aggressively, the Rangers. But Minasian has no choice but to maneuver as creatively as possible, and not only to avoid talk of trading Ohtani this summer. With a new owner coming, it might be the only way for Minasian to save his job."

There are a few things that Minasian has to worry about this offseason, and, in the immediate, this Winter Meetings. First, is fielding a winning roster around superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani , with the hope of convincing the latter to sign a long-term extension similar to the one that the former did. Second, however, is in regards to his job security.

Minasian is in year three of a four-year contract, and has to feel like his job is in jeopardy with a new owner coming in. If he can make all the right moves to turn this team into a contender before a new owner comes in, his job will feel much safer. But if his team struggles again next season, and Ohtani ends up walking, his future with the team could very much be in doubt.

Minasian has had an impressive start to this offseason . That must continue this week in San Diego.

