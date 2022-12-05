ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Southfield elementary school introduces pet therapy program for students

By Amyre Makupson
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24inzT_0jY0sVwy00

Southfield elementary school introduces pet therapy program for students 02:05

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) Happy faces and wagging tails, two things you can count on seeing every Thursday at Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield.

"A lot of them got happy. They got really happy," said Amaya Mitchell, a fifth-grade student at Stevenson Elementary.

"Everyone got really happy about it," said Inara Bates, a second-grade student at Stevenson Elementary.

"Thursday is like the best day of the week. I don't care if it's Christmas. Dog therapy is the best day of the week here at Stevenson," said Tonya Hickman, principal at Stevenson Elementary.

New this school year, pet therapy. Once a week, dogs from Pawsitive Changes Pet Therapy Dogs roam the classrooms with one goal in mind.

"The goal today is just to bring some smiles and giggles to the kids," said Karen Onail, the owner of Pawsitive Changes Therapy Dogs.

"What better way to lighten the mood in the building then to bring these miracle works in," added Hickman.

Hickman says the students experienced a lot of loss and trauma during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year, school leadership wanted to give the students something to look forward to.

"We look at the number of students who have reduced their anxiety levels, students that have lost their parents, when they see the dogs come in, you see smiles and excitement. It has changed the behavior of some of our students. They are learning to love," said Hickman.

For teachers, better moods and classroom engagement, has made for much happier school days.

"I've noticed the kids are a lot more excited about coming to school, especially when they know it's going to be a day when Max is here. I noticed the kids are more focused because they have something to look forward to," said Catherine Hamilton, a fifth-grade teacher at Stevenson Elementary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit nonprofit teaching community to prevent food waste

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – We've heard of "farm to table," but what about "waste to table?"At one point, the ingredients at Detroit's Upcycling Kitchen in the Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church may have ended up in the trash.Instead, chef Shanel DeWalt and volunteers are turning food waste into free nutritious meals for the community. "You wouldn't have thought just looking at the meal like 'oh my goodness, this food was rescued,'" DeWalt said.The donations of surplus food come from all over farms, restaurants, and grocery stores "We'll go get it and we wash it off really well and nothing is wrong with it...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Man's best friend helping schools

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Elite Detection K9 – an Oakland County non-profit which started as an offshoot of Leader Dogs For the Blind -- is bringing specially trained dogs to area schools and other facilities to help keep them safe which Gregory P. Guidice, President and CEO of EDK9, talked about on "Michigan Matters" airing 8 am this Sunday on CBS Detroit. After numerous deadly school shootings including Oxford High School last year, the issue of school safety has been growing which Guidice discussed with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host. The CBS Detroit team visited Avondale High School – which has a EDK9 team...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs

Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

New U of M hospital to be named after philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new University of Michigan hospital will be named after longtime philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn, officials announced.According to Michigan Medicine, the Board of Regents approved the name of the 690,000-square-foot hospital. on Thursday. This comes after Michigan Medicine received $50 million, which officials say is one of the largest gifts to the health system.The hospital is expected to open in fall 2025. It will be built adjacent to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and will be linked to the center via bridge and tunnel connections."This hospital is so important to the legacy of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Feeding the community one board at a time

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - It all started in Janica Smith's backyard during the pandemic, where she was having a party for her friends, but after a picture and a social media post, it quickly turned into a thriving business.  "As we do now and social media times girlfriend posted pictures, one of her girlfriends saw the pictures and loved them, inbox me and asked if I could create some for her for an event that she was having," explains Smith, and she's been busy ever since with her business, Janna Kay Charcuterie Boxes and Boards.  Smith not only packs her...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County offering free polio vaccines to residents

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Starting next Monday, the Polio vaccine (IPV) will be available at no cost, to Oakland County residents who are not up to date on their vaccine.The health division said it is waiving the $40 vaccination fee and $7 administration fee to help prevent Polio cases in the community by eliminating financial barriers for families. "Our public health experts tell me the risk of getting polio in the United States remains low, but that vaccination remains the best way to protect against the illness," said Dave Coulter, Oakland County Executive. "Oakland County is offering residents the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

U of Michigan Health to acquire Sparrow Health System

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan Health will acquire Sparrow Health System under a proposed deal that would expand services to mid-Michigan, the two systems said Thursday.The university's Board of Regents approved the deal Thursday after the Sparrow Board of Directors did so on on Nov. 28, the systems said in a joint announcement.The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2023, pending final regulatory approvals, the announcement said.University of Michigan Health has committed to investing $800 million in Sparrow over eight years, it said.With the addition of Sparrow, University of Michigan Health would become a $7 billion system with more than 200 care sites across the state.Sparrow operates E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, community hospitals in Carson City, Charlotte, Ionia and St. Johns, Sparrow Specialty Hospital, and nearly 500 Sparrow primary care providers and specialists.The planned merger follows one earlier this year of the eight-hospital Beaumont Health system and the 14-hospital Spectrum Health system in the Detroit area and western Michigan to form Corewell Health.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23

Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: 1 person in custody after teen hurt in Westland hit-and-run

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was taken into custody after a John Glenn High School student was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning, Westland police say.The hit-and-run incident happened at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday near Newburgh Road and Marquette Street, according to a letter from John Digman, superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools. Police say the 15-year-old, who was taken to a hospital for serious injuries, was walking to school when she was struck by a dark color compact SUV that passed through a red light. The driver then continued south on Newburgh Road."We will continue to work with the police department as necessary and help to support the injured student's family as needed," Dingman said.An investigation is ongoing. The case will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Farmington Hills police seek tips after stranger danger incident at bus stop

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department is seeking information from the public after being notified about a possible stranger danger incident that happened on Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop.Police say the incident happened at about 3 p.m. at the Polo Club Apartments, located near Nine Mile Road, east of Haggerty Road. The parents of a 12-year-old girl notified police that a man had stopped his vehicle near the girl as she walked home from the bus stop, and he offered her candy. The girl declined the candy and walked away from the man.In addition to this, the girl saw the man drive up next to another child. He offered the boy candy, but he also declined and walked away from the man.According to police, the suspect is described as an approximately 60-year-old white man driving an unknown dark-colored, four-door sedan. The Farmington Hills Police Department has increased patrols in the area and near school bus stops around the city.Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Family of man suspected of hate crime offers apology to Jewish community

(CBS DETROIT) -  "When I saw my brother in the video I was sad, I was sad for the little kids, I was sad for the parents, I was sad for everyone who had to be exposed to that," said Hussein Chokr, the brother of Hassan Chokr. Hussein Chokr said his family felt compelled to speak up after his brother Hassan was arrested and charged with an alleged ethnic intimidation incident outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township. Hussein said he felt horrible about what happened. "On behalf of my community and my family, we would like to apologize to the Jewish...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy