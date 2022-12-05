Read full article on original website
Related
k12dive.com
NWEA: Full academic rebound likely 5 or more years away
Students in grades 3-8 are closing reading and math achievement gaps caused by pandemic disruptions to learning. But for some students — particularly those in the lower and upper end of these grades — full progress could take five or more years. Black and Hispanic students, as well...
k12dive.com
Share of public schools with teaching vacancies nearly static since January
Nearly half, or 45%, of public schools had at least one teaching vacancy as of October, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. The percentage of public schools reporting at least one teaching vacancy has barely budged since January, when...
k12dive.com
Question of the Month: How do you approach sharing news about student successes on social media?
The best advice comes from those living it. With that in mind, K-12 Dive has launched a new feature that each month asks a group of superintendents, principals or other administrators for their insights and best practices on the top challenges facing public schools. For this month’s question, we asked...
forkast.news
Demanding data privacy is a feminist fight: Opinion
Autonomy over personal data continues to be a feminist issue. The overturning of Roe v. Wade has stripped individuals of comprehensive personal data protection. Girls’ and women’s access to healthcare is now restricted by law throughout the country, and many fear that their private online activity will be weaponized by enabling unchecked overreach of tech companies misusing data, illuminating the bleak future of digital privacy unless definitive action is taken.
Opinion: Americans Make Their Decisions Based on Incorrect Information
Today is election day. It’s scary to think how many Americans will go out and vote based on what they’ve heard in political ads. In modern society, too many Americans get their information from digital devices rather than reliable sources.
Comments / 0