k12dive.com

NWEA: Full academic rebound likely 5 or more years away

Students in grades 3-8 are closing reading and math achievement gaps caused by pandemic disruptions to learning. But for some students — particularly those in the lower and upper end of these grades — full progress could take five or more years. Black and Hispanic students, as well...
k12dive.com

Share of public schools with teaching vacancies nearly static since January

Nearly half, or 45%, of public schools had at least one teaching vacancy as of October, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. The percentage of public schools reporting at least one teaching vacancy has barely budged since January, when...
forkast.news

Demanding data privacy is a feminist fight: Opinion

Autonomy over personal data continues to be a feminist issue. The overturning of Roe v. Wade has stripped individuals of comprehensive personal data protection. Girls’ and women’s access to healthcare is now restricted by law throughout the country, and many fear that their private online activity will be weaponized by enabling unchecked overreach of tech companies misusing data, illuminating the bleak future of digital privacy unless definitive action is taken.

