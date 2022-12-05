DJ Uiagalelei Enters Transfer Portal

According to 247 Sports, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei intends to enter the transfer portal after being benched in the ACC Championship Game.

Despite winning the ACC Championship, Clemson had to undergo some turmoil. Head coach Dabo Swinney decided to bench starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei after disappointing play to start .

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik entered and performed well, leading the Tigers to a blowout win. While the confetti made the move worth it, there is still some fallout.

247 Sports reported that Uiagalelei intends to enter the transfer portal and will search for a new home. Klubnik is uber-talented, and it feels like he has a firm grasp of the job after a strong performance against North Carolina.

Swinney announced that Klubnik would start the bowl game. Uiagalelei started for the Tigers for two seasons, undergoing low and high moments.

His first season in Death Valley was challenging; he threw more interceptions than touchdowns and struggled to develop a rhythm.

Uiagalelei backed up NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence during his first season on campus. When Lawrence went into Covid protocol, Uiagalelei started against Notre Dame in his place and flashed top-end talent .

Clemson hoped that talent would continue to show itself, and while it was there in spurts, the consistency was not up to their liking.

