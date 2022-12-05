ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonah Hill Tries to Convince Eddie Murphy He’s Not Like Other White People in ‘You People’ Trailer

By Larisha Paul
 4 days ago
Maybe Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles wasn’t the best choice of location for Jonah Hill ’s fumbling You People character Ezra Cohen to ask his girlfriend’s parents for permission to propose to her. Face to face with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in the Netflix film’s first official teaser trailer, the increasingly red-faced fiancé-to-be is tasked with convincing the couple that he isn’t like other white people.

“So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women,” Murphy asks. Long adds that it’s a valid question, and Hill agrees, though the interrogation doesn’t end there.

In under a minute, Hill stumbles his way through explaining what parenthood with his girlfriend Amira Mohammed ( Lauren London ) would be like, nervously offering: “It would be a very nice baby, mixed race people are really awesome.” He cites Mariah Carey, Derek Jeter, and the GOAT to back up his argument – no, not Drake, but Malcolm X.

Raised by two progressive Jewish parents, portrayed in You People by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny, Cohen is desperate for the approval of Mohammed’s skeptical Muslim parents, whose only response to his declaration that he loves their daughter and would make a good husband is: “Ain’t this about a bitch?”

Even the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles waiter can’t save him from the forthcoming chaos that is sure to ensue as the two sets of parents push their children to prove that their relationship is more than an accidental meet-cute sparked by a rideshare mix-up.

Kenya Barris ’ feature-length directorial debut arrives on Netflix on Jan. 27. The film also features appearances from Sam Jay, Molly Gordon, La La Anthony, Mike Epps, and more.

Comments / 82

PATRIOT1
3d ago

Content of character matters...All the race crap is just a smokescreen...If you look at character alone, a person's worth becomes evident to all.

Reply(5)
13
Snoop ocalypse
3d ago

.....Bernie Mac and Ashton Kutcher already did this....

Reply(1)
17
