ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 6

Kari Crawford
4d ago

Don't wait until night to bust drunk drivers. If they hung out at the pubs on every corner and watched who drives away after drinking and gambling all day, I'm sure they'd get more impaired drivers off the streets.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Las Vegas woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self-defense, police say

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police say a woman shot and killed a suspected carjacker in self-defense last month and another suspect is still on the run. According to local reports, on Nov. 19, two women were sitting in a parked car waiting to go into a friend's party before three suspects pulled up in a separate vehicle and blocked their car in.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Police officer to face hit-and-run charges after October crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson City Attorney’s Office approved filing hit-and-run charges against a Henderson Police officer after a crash earlier this year. HPD confirmed that Officer Gary Hargis, 47, was issued a summons for misdemeanor hit-and-run charges on Dec. 5. Hargis faces charges of duty to stop at an accident, failure to maintain lane and failure to give information to a party at a vehicle accident.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Four children injured, two hospitalized following Friday morning school bus crash

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Four juveniles were hurt following a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle on the southeast side of town Friday morning. Troopers with Nevada State Police responded to the area of IR215 and the Windmill eastbound off-ramp at around 7:42 a.m. following reports of a crash involving an Acura SUV and a Clark County School bus.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
iheart.com

Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun

A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Boulder City. According to Nevada State Police, the crash occurred on Dec. 5 near U.S 95 and Mile Marker 43 between 8:15 a.m - 10 a.m. Arriving officers found...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Two people killed in shooting during gun deal in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a shooting broke out during an attempted sale for a rifle in the northeast Las Vegas valley Friday morning, according to police. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of E. Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy