Apparently We’ve Been Using Paper Towel Rolls Wrong Our Whole Lives

Paper towels are an item most of us have on hand, they are super convenient when a quick mess needs to be cleaned up or something gross needs wiping and disposal. However, as convenient as they are, they are also expensive and most of the time we only end up using a small percentage of the paper towel square.

A video posted by @mrshairtodayreels on TikTok blew our mind just as much as it blew hers, and showed us a paper towel hack we wish we knew yesterday.

This is so genius and will definitely cut the cost of paper towel purchases. Cutting the roll in half creates two smaller rolls with half the amount of sheet to them. Now when our kids reach for a paper towel every time they need to wipe a tiny mess, clean their hands, or blow their nose… they won't be wasting an entire sheet!

The commenters said it best, “In this economy we need to be creative and this is a great example! Thanks” @Jerseybornandbred said. “Thats good idea.. I always grab more than needed” @everythingbagel commented.

Now it's our turn to give it a try, let's just hope our knives are capable of this!

