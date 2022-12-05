ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparently We’ve Been Using Paper Towel Rolls Wrong Our Whole Lives

By Haley Mast
 4 days ago

This is a great way to save a few bucks.

Paper towels are an item most of us have on hand, they are super convenient when a quick mess needs to be cleaned up or something gross needs wiping and disposal. However, as convenient as they are, they are also expensive and most of the time we only end up using a small percentage of the paper towel square.

A video posted by @mrshairtodayreels on TikTok blew our mind just as much as it blew hers, and showed us a paper towel hack we wish we knew yesterday.

This is so genius and will definitely cut the cost of paper towel purchases. Cutting the roll in half creates two smaller rolls with half the amount of sheet to them. Now when our kids reach for a paper towel every time they need to wipe a tiny mess, clean their hands, or blow their nose… they won't be wasting an entire sheet!

The commenters said it best, “In this economy we need to be creative and this is a great example! Thanks” @Jerseybornandbred said. “Thats good idea.. I always grab more than needed” @everythingbagel commented.

Now it's our turn to give it a try, let's just hope our knives are capable of this!

Comments / 36

Guest
3d ago

It baffles me that people act as though this person just intended the wheel. Paper towels come in smaller sizes already. 🙄

Donna Clark
3d ago

It's just easier to tear the sheet in half. Been doing that for decades. These young women think they came up with all the tricks of the trade.

D'Shan
3d ago

I save mines once I'm done washing & drying my hands it's barely wet & such waste to throw it away so I instead saturate it with Clorox spray to wipe down my countertops. Some use their Dish cloths. I was actually taught that when I was younger, but as I got older & morphed into a germophobe, I've since discontinued that practice. I thought, whyever do I want to use the same towel I clean my dishes w/ touching the Countertops cross contaminating my dish cloth? Some people are completely oblivious to this actuality. This is how Salmonella is spread, causing food poisoning. Most people come in & set their groceries on the countertop, don't wipe them down before putting them in the fridge or even disinfecting the countertop afterward before cooking. Ewwww, Nope, I'm good.

