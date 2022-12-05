Read full article on original website
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING MANOR TWP TEEN
Police are looking for a girl missing from Manor Township in Armstrong County. Reports say 13-year-old Haley Kreider, also known as Cameron, of Cowansville, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Thursday as she was walking from Armstrong Junior Senior high School towards Cabex motorcycles. Police believe she is in the Applewold area, across the bridge from Kittanning. Police say that she is in immediate physical danger.
SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD
A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
TWO CHARGED FOR DRUG CRIMES FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP IN CLYMER BOROUGH
Two people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Clymer Borough. Clymer Borough Police say on October 27th around 1 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop in the borough and found the driver, 34-year-old Steven Marsh of Saltsburg, driving on a DUI suspended license. Officers say they gained consent to search Marsh’s vehicle and recovered suspected heroin, cocaine, acid, methamphetamines, and marijuana, along with scales, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE
One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
STATE POLICE ASK PUBLIC TO HELP IDENTIFY PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THEFT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft in Center Township. Troopers say between October 28th and 29th between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., an unknown actor took six used tires from Hanksters Hot Rods & Muscle Cars in Homer City, each valued at $50. The person also took several disposed tires from the store.
STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
LAWRENCE WOOD, 68
Lawrence M. Wood, 68, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor. Born in North Carolina on January 17, 1954, he lived most of his life in the Indiana Area. Larry was a self-employed truck driver by trade, who also transported his Amish friends. He...
CHAD GOSS, 33
Chad Valgene Goss, 33, of Marion Center, died suddenly, Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Born June 5, 1989 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Terry M. Goss and JoAnn (Stonebraker) Goss. Chad was a graduate of Marion Center High School and was employed as a welder with...
NAOMI (LEWIS) RODGERS, 91
Naomi J. (Lewis) Rodgers, 91 of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Parkin) Lewis, born March 10, 1931, in Colver, PA. Naomi was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the...
IUP GIVING TUESDAY SHATTERS GOAL
Officials at IUP announced yesterday that this year’s Giving Tuesday’s goal was doubled. In a news release, IUP announced that Giving Tuesday raised approximately $41,337 during the 24-hour effort thanks to 204 gifts from 175 donors. Those donors include university employees, alumni, students, and friends. The amount also...
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL HOLDS HEARING ON SECOND DUNKIN’ DONUTS PROPERTY, APPROVES BUDGET
Prior to last night’s meeting, Indiana Borough council had a public hearing concerning a second property for a Dunkin Donuts location. This property would sit next door to the current Dollar general market, where the gas pumps for the former GetGo station used to be. Solicitor Pat Dougherty explained the purpose of the hearing.
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES 2023 BUDGET
Clymer Borough council approved the budget for 2023 at a meeting held Wednesday night. The budget came to $584,500 for both income and expenditures. Taxes were not increased, but Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel said that the millage rates were rearranged. In other business, it was announced that children wanting to...
IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES AUTHORIZE EXPLORATION OF POSSIBLE OSTEOPATHIC SCHOOL
On Thursday, the IUP Council of Trustees authorized the University to begin exploration of the possible development of a new school of osteopathic medicine. During his report IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll talked about what inspired the University to look into this course. If all goes well with the research...
G.E.T. SOLAR APPLICATIONS NOW BEING ACCEPTED
Applications are now being accepted for a solar energy initiative for Indiana County businesses, nonprofits, and community property owners. The initiative is called G.E.T. Solar Indiana, and is a group of local community leaders that’s partnering with the PA solar center to educate people on the benefits of going solar through their G.E.T. Solar Communities program. At a meeting on December 16th, interested individuals can learn about PA solar centers technical assistance and possible financing options. The PA solar center will also offer a free assessment of an organization solar potential and issue requests for proposals for estimates from qualified solar developers.
ROSEANN’S LAST DAY IS TODAY
A long time Indiana restaurant will close its doors for good at the end of business today. Today is the last day for Roseann’s everyday gourmet. The announcement came on November 7th, a few weeks after the Rustic Lodge next door closed permanently. The restaurant was started by Roseann Ricupero Lubold in 1985 as she saw a need for a business to cater to single and working parents, the elderly and those in need of prepared foods made from scratch.
LABOR AND INDUSTRY SECRETARY VISITS RIVER VALLEY STEAM ACADEMY
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier paid a visit to the River Valley STEAM Academy in Saltsburg this morning to take part in a tour of the building and participate in a roundtable discussion. Conversation focused on how the River Valley School District allows students to explore...
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD HEARS FINANCIAL UPDATE FROM BUSINESS MANAGER
During their committee meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board heard a presentation on the district’s financial state. The presentation was conducted by business manager Jennifer Sleppy and it came on the heels of a recent announcement from the Penns Manor Teachers Union, which authorized a strike over contract negotiations, which have been going on since mid-July.
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
2022 RENDA MEDIA ALL-STAR FOOTBALL TEAMS UNVEILED
The 2022 IRMC High School Football season is officially in the books and Renda Media is proud to announce this year’s All-Star High School Football teams. 2022 Renda Media All-Star High School Football Team. Renda Media would like to thank the Indiana Regional Medical Center for continuing to be...
BUSY NIGHT INCLUDES BASKETBALL, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, WRESTING, RIFLE
Penns Manor’s Deja Gillo and Alyssa Altemus each scored 13 points and Allie Mumau had 12 with 11 rebounds while Sydney Shaffer scored 12 in a 66-21 drubbing of Northern Cambria. Cambria Heights beat Purchase Line, 45-28 behind 16 points by Sienna Kirsch and 10 points and 10 rebounds...
