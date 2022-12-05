Read full article on original website
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Arab American News
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation to take a position in the private sector
Westland’s longest-serving mayor, Bill Wild, plans to step down at the end of the year to assume his new position as the next president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), a 112-year-old trade association with a non-profit arm. He officially starts his new position in mid-January.
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi is fighting to remove unwanted poles from residences
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has a message for utilities: Get your poles out of the city by year-end or municipal workers will. “These poles are an inconvenience, they are an eyesore, and they present a safety risk forour residents,” Bazzi said in a news release. “So I’m making it clear to the utility and communicationscompanies. They need to either install or remove these poles by December 31. After January 1,any poles still laying in our residents’...
thelivingstonpost.com
Recount in Livingston County results in more votes supporting Proposal 3
The hand recount in Livingston County of ballots cast on Proposal 22-3 has resulted in 4 additional yes votes, and 1 less no vote, a swing of 5 votes in support of the proposal, which adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to Michigan’s Consititution. In Livingston County,...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’
Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home
As questions remain concerning the police response last week to an incident at an Oakland County synagogue, public officials have universally condemned the antisemitic threats prosecutors say were made toward Jewish parents and their children. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, was arraigned Sunday on two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly threatening families and […] The post As antisemitism rises in U.S., Michigan leaders fight hatred at home appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org
What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area
Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
Former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed joins Wayne County
Detroit's former health director and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is stepping into a new role at Wayne County. El-Sayed joined Wayne County's Health, Human and Veterans Services Department as a project consultant last week, according to a news release, and will transition to the role of director of the department in March, pending Wayne County Commission approval.
fox2detroit.com
Former Southfield city clerk get no jail time, ordered to pay $10,000 fine for election mistake coverup
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Southfield city clerk who tried to cover up an election mistake will not spend time in jail but must pay a $10,000 fine for an election mistake coverup. Sherikia Hawkins, who pleaded no contest to misconduct in office, was sentenced Thursday. According to...
DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension
Officer Johnny Strickland, a Detroit native, said he was was handcuffed and harassed by white cops
fox2detroit.com
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts unhappy with photo of his face on Grinch
A photo left at Warren City Hall showing Mayor Jim Fouts' face on the Grinch hasn't been well received by the leader. It was apparently placed there after a councilwoman said she would make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army if anyone played a prank on Fouts by hanging the photo up.
Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge in separate case
A Dearborn man who is charged with ethnic intimidation for an alleged antisemitic assault at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills shocked the court during a Zoom hearing in another case this week.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
WTOL-TV
State Board of Canvassers approves partial statewide recount for Proposals 2, 3
LANSING, Mich. — On Monday afternoon, Michigan Board of Canvassers Chair, Republican Tony Daunt, expressed his frustrations to attorney Daniel Hartman, who is representing Jerome Allen. Allen, from Oakland County, filed a challenge to the election results last week, alleging "fraud or error" happened in the voting process during...
Morning Sun
Michigan man goes to court to surrender, flees instead
A man who went to the Macomb County courthouse to turn himself in Tuesday apparently got cold feet and fled. Sheriff’s Sgt. Renee Yax said the man was in the hallway/lobby on the fourth floor of the courthouse on Main Street about 11:30 a.m. about to go into Judge James Maceroni’s courtroom to turn himself in on an outstanding felony charge when he changed his mind and fled down the stairs.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
Michigan's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge in plea deal
Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge Thursday after entering into a plea deal.
Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer
A Moroun-owned concrete company's request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit's Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that's ...
