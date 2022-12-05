Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Trading Card Game Scarlet And Violet Expansion With Redesigned Cards Launches March 31
With the latest Pokemon games now available worldwide, The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet, the card game's first expansion featuring the latest generation of Pokemon, which will launch March 31. The Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet expansion will introduce multiple new Pokemon from the...
Anime MMORPG Blue Protocol Will Release In 2023
Bandai Namco has announced more details about the English-language release of its anime-inspired MMORPG Blue Protocol. The game will be releasing in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Amazon Games in partnership for the western release. Blue Protocol is a free-to-play MMORPG developed in tandem by Bandai...
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Your Moment. Your Fight. Street Fighter 6 hits the streets on June 2, 2023! Watch the trailer featuring more glimpses of World Tour like minigames and Master Assists. Get your first look at gameplay for Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Reveal Trailer
From the legendary minds at FROMSOFTWARE, the ARMORED CORE series blazes a brand-new trail in ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Coming 2023.
Immortals Of Aveum Announced At The 2022 Game Awards
Immortals of Aveum, a new game from Ascendant Studios, was announced via a launch trailer at The 2022 Game Awards. The new game combines first-person combat with magic, resulting in an ethereal, eye-catching aesthetic. Helmed by Dead Space creative director Bret Robbins, Ascendant Studios has been working on the game...
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania Reveal DLC | The Game Awards 2022
Dead Cells and Castlevania are forging an unexpected crossover in Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania. The teaser trailer showed Dracula, Alucard, and Richter together. The DLC is expected to release Q1 2023.
Even More WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops, Including A Mount, Are Now Up For Grabs
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which just recently concluded its first-ever Twitch drop promotion, is now giving away even more free goodies for watching WoW-content on the streaming platform. To celebrate the upcoming "Race to World First," in which top guilds from around the world will compete to be the first...
Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Cancel the apolcapyse with the latest chapter in Destiny 2 wiht Lightfall. Bungie gave us a closer look at the neon soaked world of the forthcoming expansion coming Feburary 28, 2023.
Dune: Awakening Teaser Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Dune: Awakening, the open world survival MMO based on Frank Herbert's epic. Dune: Awakening is coming from the developers of Age of Conan.
Hades 2 Announced By Supergiant Games At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
Fire Emblem Engage's First Paid DLC Announced At The Game Awards
If you're a Three Houses fan, you're in luck. Fire Emblem Engage's first paid DLC was revealed at The Game Awards, and it includes Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Tiki will also be a part of the expansion, along with extra in-game bonuses and a silver card. The first wave of...
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards
The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.
Forspoken Demo Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Forspoken is a brand new action rpg coming from Square Enix and developed by Luminous Productions. The latest trailer discuses the fear of the Temptress, and showcaes even more cool ways you'll be able to fight back. Forspoken has a demo available now and releases January 24, 2023.
Meet Your Maker Is A PvP Raid Game From The Creators Of Dead By Daylight
As part of The Game Awards, Behaviour Interactive has revealed Meet Your Maker, the long-awaited follow-up to its popular PvP slasher, Dead By Daylight. A wholly new IP, Meet Your Maker is described as "a unique first-person building and raiding game" that will see players both creating and defending their own bases of operations while also heading out into the world and raiding enemy players' bases, each one as intricate and devilish in design as their creators can accomplish.
Valheim's Latest Update Adds New Biome And Magic System
To celebrate the latest update in Valheim, Iron Gates released a new cinematic trailer showing off the first biome update, The Mistlands. The newly introduced biome is currently the largest biome in-game and introduces a variety of new content. In addition, a new magic system is being introduced that will...
