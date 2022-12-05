PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Two people are dead and a man is in custody in connection to a double homicide case in Paulding County. Deputies were called to the 6500 block of Road 123 in Latty Township Thursday at just after noon for a welfare check. Co-workers of Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, were concerned that she had missed work for two straight days, didn’t call off and had not answered her phone.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO