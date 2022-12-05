Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association went on strike Thursday. The Journal Gazette reports that the strike occurred after a full day of negotiations with the Philharmonic’s management. They had been playing for three months without a contract and had met nine times recently to try to reach an agreement.
WOWO’s Penny Pitch raises $207,000 for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO’s 75th anniversary Penny Pitch raised a total of $207,083 for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. After two days, and surpassing the goal of $205,000, the money will be used to cover all the costs of an extra honor flight next year made up exclusively of Purple Heart recipients.
Huntington man accused of neglect in death of girlfriend’s son
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is charged with neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dover Street at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 according to 21 Alive. A woman told police that she discovered her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
Two dead, one arrested in Paulding Co. homicide
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Two people are dead and a man is in custody in connection to a double homicide case in Paulding County. Deputies were called to the 6500 block of Road 123 in Latty Township Thursday at just after noon for a welfare check. Co-workers of Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, were concerned that she had missed work for two straight days, didn’t call off and had not answered her phone.
City Administration announces recommendations for small businesses and nonprofits to receive ARPA assistance
Fort Wayne, Ind. (News Release) – Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration today announced that several local small businesses and nonprofits have been recommended to receive assistance through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have been allocated to the City of Fort Wayne. The recommendations are a result of...
Trine alumnus makes $3M gift
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Trine University has received a $3 million gift from alumnus John Pellegrino and his wife Mary to support construction of a new student design center. Pellegrino, who graduated in 1960 with a degree in civil engineering, plans to complete the pledge by the end of the year.
Weekend Events
Friday, December 9 – Sunday, December 18 • Embassy Theatre. Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for their annual Holiday Pops performances! This beloved. musical event is sure to put every audience in a festive spirit. Frozen Jr. Friday, December 9 – Sunday, December 18 • First Presbyterian Theater...
