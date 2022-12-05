ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anglo American lowers copper prod'n outlook on lower grades

The South African miner released a production update today. Copper output in 2023 is now 840-930kt instead of...
Gold production in Peru up 5.2% in October, ministry says

MINEM said that this positive result was achieved primarily due to higher production recorded by Compañía Minera Poderosa...
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council

In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
France's Credit Agricole sells first chunk of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) sold the first tranche of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a deal to transfer the unit to Morocco’s Holmarcom group. "This transaction occurred after having obtained the required regulatory approvals...
Price cap, oil embargo are 'new economic shock' for Russia, say c.bank analysts

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Western price cap and a European Union embargo on Russian oil are a new economic shock that could significantly reduce Russia's economic activity in the coming months, central bank analysts said in a report on Wednesday. The price cap on some Russian oil exports,...
Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's second-largest bank, announces soulbound token trial

SBTs were first proposed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as a form of digital identity token that can...
Glencore ditches plans for $1.3 bln Australian coal mine

MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Glencore has shelved development of a A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) coal mine in Australia's Queensland state given global uncertainties and a hike in state royalties that damaged investor confidence, it said on Thursday. The miner had been in a permitting process for the Valeria mine...
Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Thursday it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3% of risk-weighted assets in response to rising economic uncertainty. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial...
Chile's environmental regulator files charges against Antofagasta Minerals

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile's SMA environmental regulator on Wednesday said it had filed two charges against Antofagasta Minerals' Centinela copper deposit due to its impact on a water source and local wildlife. One charge, described as "very serious," was for not reporting or taking necessary actions to control...
Energy shock relief should be phased out in 2-3 years -French central banker

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Government measures to ease the cost of Europe's energy price shock should not be ramped up further and should be wound down in the next two or three years, the head of France's central bank said on Thursday. European governments have committed tens of billions...
TSX gains as Bank of Canada signals slowdown in rate hikes

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday as investors shrugged off potential impact from a oversized rate hike by the Bank of Canada and digested commentary from the central bank hinting at an end to its monetary policy tightening. At 10:32 a.m. ET (15:32 GMT), the...
India cenbank hikes key policy rate by 35 basis points

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase as inflation remains elevated, and the central bank says that there will be no let up in flight to tame inflation.
Thai economy firmly on recovery path despite risks - finmin

BANGKOK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy remains firmly on the path to recovery despite global uncertainty, and further interest rate hikes will be gradual to ensure that recovery continues, the finance minister said on Wednesday. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is stable, with relatively low interest rates, sufficient liquidity and...
UK finance minister to meet North Sea execs on windfall tax

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will meet leaders of North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday to discuss the government's windfall tax, three industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Hunt last month announced plans to boost the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) on oil and...
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...

