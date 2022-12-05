Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Anglo American lowers copper prod'n outlook on lower grades
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The South African miner released a production update today. Copper output in 2023 is now 840-930kt instead of...
kitco.com
Gold production in Peru up 5.2% in October, ministry says
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this positive result was achieved primarily due to higher production recorded by Compañía Minera Poderosa...
kitco.com
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
kitco.com
Higher oil prices are coming in 2023, European energy crisis is not over - Josh Young
(Kitco News) - The WTI crude oil price has fallen 40 percent from their peak of $123 per barrel in March, but don't expect them to keep falling, said Josh Young, CIO of Bison Investments. Young, who spoke to David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, claimed that oil prices will keep rising in 2023.
kitco.com
France's Credit Agricole sells first chunk of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc
PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) sold the first tranche of its majority stake in Credit du Maroc, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a deal to transfer the unit to Morocco’s Holmarcom group. "This transaction occurred after having obtained the required regulatory approvals...
kitco.com
Price cap, oil embargo are 'new economic shock' for Russia, say c.bank analysts
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Western price cap and a European Union embargo on Russian oil are a new economic shock that could significantly reduce Russia's economic activity in the coming months, central bank analysts said in a report on Wednesday. The price cap on some Russian oil exports,...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
kitco.com
If built Donlin could be one of the world's largest gold mines - NOVAGOLD's Greg Lang on next steps
(Kitco News) - Alaska is the second largest gold-producing state in the U.S. noted Greg Lang, president and CEO of NOVAGOLD. Last month Lang spoke to Kitco Mining at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. NOVAGOLD (TSX: NG) is focused on its Donlin Gold project. NOVAGOLD says that Donlin is...
kitco.com
Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan's second-largest bank, announces soulbound token trial
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. SBTs were first proposed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as a form of digital identity token that can...
kitco.com
Glencore ditches plans for $1.3 bln Australian coal mine
MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Glencore has shelved development of a A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) coal mine in Australia's Queensland state given global uncertainties and a hike in state royalties that damaged investor confidence, it said on Thursday. The miner had been in a permitting process for the Valeria mine...
kitco.com
Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator said on Thursday it was raising the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability buffer by 50 basis points to 3% of risk-weighted assets in response to rising economic uncertainty. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial...
kitco.com
Chile's environmental regulator files charges against Antofagasta Minerals
SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile's SMA environmental regulator on Wednesday said it had filed two charges against Antofagasta Minerals' Centinela copper deposit due to its impact on a water source and local wildlife. One charge, described as "very serious," was for not reporting or taking necessary actions to control...
kitco.com
Energy shock relief should be phased out in 2-3 years -French central banker
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Government measures to ease the cost of Europe's energy price shock should not be ramped up further and should be wound down in the next two or three years, the head of France's central bank said on Thursday. European governments have committed tens of billions...
kitco.com
Perth Mint dominates global bullion market: sells 114K ounces of gold in November as U.S. Mint sells 6K
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Editor's Note: The article was updated to include comments from the U.S. Mint. In its latest sales report,...
kitco.com
TSX gains as Bank of Canada signals slowdown in rate hikes
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday as investors shrugged off potential impact from a oversized rate hike by the Bank of Canada and digested commentary from the central bank hinting at an end to its monetary policy tightening. At 10:32 a.m. ET (15:32 GMT), the...
kitco.com
India cenbank hikes key policy rate by 35 basis points
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase as inflation remains elevated, and the central bank says that there will be no let up in flight to tame inflation.
kitco.com
Thai economy firmly on recovery path despite risks - finmin
BANGKOK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy remains firmly on the path to recovery despite global uncertainty, and further interest rate hikes will be gradual to ensure that recovery continues, the finance minister said on Wednesday. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is stable, with relatively low interest rates, sufficient liquidity and...
kitco.com
Skyharbour secures major footprint in the world's richest depository of uranium in the world
Due to the projected growth in demand for uranium and lack of primary supply, new discoveries and deposits are becoming increasingly valuable in balancing the market. Skyharbour Resources has gained a major foothold in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin – the world’s richest depository of uranium in the world.
kitco.com
UK finance minister to meet North Sea execs on windfall tax
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will meet leaders of North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday to discuss the government's windfall tax, three industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Hunt last month announced plans to boost the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) on oil and...
kitco.com
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
Comments / 0