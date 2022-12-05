Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. Economic and population growth seen in Valdosta. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Economic and population growth seen in...
WALB 10
Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year. The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. Carriage rides. Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church. Visits with St. Nick. Crafts for kids. Marshmallow...
WALB 10
Albany food box giveway set for mid December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
Brad Lanier Oil Co. holds groundbreaking for Dawson travel center
ALBANY — Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company’s latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson. This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.
WALB 10
Albany business districts proposal in the works
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to revitalize business in the Good Life City. A possible plan: establishing what they’re calling “commercial districts” in needed areas, like around the Albany Mall. City Commissioner Chad Warbington said Albany is the Atlanta of Southwest Georgia. He said things...
wfxl.com
Dougherty County and the city of Albany meet to negotiation in LOST funds division
Dougherty County and the City of Albany Commissioners met on Dec. 8th with a mediator to discuss the division of Local Options Sales Tax, or LOST funds. These LOST dollars fund services from the city and the county such as sewer infrastructure, which is different from SPLOST, that usually funds roads.
WALB 10
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The founder and students of the Life Preparatory School for Boys had to be taken to a local hospital after being involved in a Wednesday night car crash, according to a post from the school. The students were taken to a local emergency room to get...
Cordele Dispatch
The Cordele-Crisp Community League recently donated items to The Gateway Center
The Cordele-Crisp Community League recently donated items to The Gateway Center. Pictured left to right are Mandy Mercer (club member), Katie Rumsey (Executive Director of Gateway Center) and Connie Carney (club member).
Businessmen prepare large donation for Feeding the Valley Food Bank
ALBANY — If anybody understands how the high price of groceries is impacting southwest Georgia families, it’s Mike Rogers, whose Mike’s Country Stores in southwest Georgia offer some of the lowest grocery prices in the region. So when a fellow Albany businessman asked for Rogers’ help in...
Sherwood Christian wins One-Act Play state title
ALBANY — The Sherwood Christian Academy High School Fine Arts One-Act team won the GAPPS One-Act State Championship on recently in Eatonton, Ga., with the team’s original one-act play, “Berlin.”. “Berlin” was written in 2020 by SCA ’21 graduate Ashlynn Dapper and High School Fine Arts Director...
Albany Tech to offer flexible evening classes in health care fields
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will begin offering evening classes for the Medical Assisting Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program and Pharmacy Technology Associate of Applied Science degree and diploma program starting spring semester of 2023. Students can have a more flexible schedule to accommodate work and...
Albany Tech Criminal Justice, Early Childhood classes to be offered weekends
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will expand its weekend class sessions to include two additional programs this spring: Criminal Justice Technology and Early Childhood Care and Education. During the current fall semester, ATC offered General Education courses on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. These additional Weekend College classes will...
WALB 10
Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
Florida teen victim of weekend carjacking
ALBANY — A Florida teen who came to Albany to attend a car meet with a group he said he’d been in contact with through the Instagram social media site had his vehicle stolen Saturday, Albany Police Department officials said in a news release sent to media Monday.
Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist
ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
WALB 10
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Dec. 7, 2016, was the day life changed forever for people in Americus. Six years ago, officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith were shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in Americus. Smarr helped give CPR to Smith — his best...
WALB 10
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida teen was carjacked at gunpoint after meeting with people from an Instagram group, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). A 17-year-old drove from Florida to Westwood Apartments in Albany to go to a car meetup. After getting to the apartments and picking up...
Albany Herald
Naomi Sims reflects on 46-year Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College career
TIFTON — When Naomi Sims started working in the dining hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1976, she had no idea that in 2022 her career would be in its 46th year. That says something about her dedication to her job. “I enjoy people,” Sims said. “I enjoy...
wfxl.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville
One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
WALB 10
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found on the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street Sunday evening, according to Albany police Department. On Dec. 4, officers responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street, in reference to a deceased person. Nicky Bentley, a 37-year-old white male, was found dead at the location.
