ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 2

Related
WALB 10

Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management

Albany Dougherty EDC releases economic development plan. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. Economic and population growth seen in Valdosta. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Economic and population growth seen in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year. The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. Carriage rides. Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church. Visits with St. Nick. Crafts for kids. Marshmallow...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Albany food box giveway set for mid December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany’s largest food giveaways of the year is coming up on Dec. 17. To receive the food, you must pre-register. The First Apostolic Church of Albany will have its annual Christmas Food Giveaway at the Albany Civic Center from 8 a.m.-noon. The food...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Brad Lanier Oil Co. holds groundbreaking for Dawson travel center

ALBANY — Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company’s latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson. This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver’s lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities.
DAWSON, GA
WALB 10

Albany business districts proposal in the works

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to revitalize business in the Good Life City. A possible plan: establishing what they’re calling “commercial districts” in needed areas, like around the Albany Mall. City Commissioner Chad Warbington said Albany is the Atlanta of Southwest Georgia. He said things...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Sherwood Christian wins One-Act Play state title

ALBANY — The Sherwood Christian Academy High School Fine Arts One-Act team won the GAPPS One-Act State Championship on recently in Eatonton, Ga., with the team’s original one-act play, “Berlin.”. “Berlin” was written in 2020 by SCA ’21 graduate Ashlynn Dapper and High School Fine Arts Director...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Florida teen victim of weekend carjacking

ALBANY — A Florida teen who came to Albany to attend a car meet with a group he said he’d been in contact with through the Instagram social media site had his vehicle stolen Saturday, Albany Police Department officials said in a news release sent to media Monday.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist

ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Dec. 7, 2016, was the day life changed forever for people in Americus. Six years ago, officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith were shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in Americus. Smarr helped give CPR to Smith — his best...
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville

One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found on the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street Sunday evening, according to Albany police Department. On Dec. 4, officers responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street, in reference to a deceased person. Nicky Bentley, a 37-year-old white male, was found dead at the location.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy