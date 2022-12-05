Read full article on original website
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
wagmtv.com
Florida man Charged in Presque Isle Murder dies in state prison
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Florida man who was charged with the murder of a friend has died at the Mountain View Correctional Facility. According to the Maine Department of Corrections " At approximately 6:45 am on December 4, 2022, MDOC resident Robert Craig passed away. Mr. Craig’s death was attended by medical. Consistent with the MDOC’s policy the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified. In September 2017 Mr. Craig received a straight 33-year sentence to the Maine Department of Corrections for murder. Mr. Craig was 86 years old from Clearwater, Florida”
wabi.tv
Florida man who killed neighbor in Presque Isle dies in prison
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Florida man who killed his former neighbor in Presque Isle in 2016 has passed away. The Maine Department of Corrections says 86-year-old Robert Craig died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility. As is standard policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were...
Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine
St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity. Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.
observer-me.com
Florida man who murdered Mainer dies in state prison
A Florida man who was convicted of murdering an 86-year-old Presque Isle man more than six years ago has died in a state prison. Robert Craig, 86, died about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, according to Anna Black, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections.
foxbangor.com
3,000 dollar reward offered in illegally killed deer
BENEDICTA– The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding two illegally killed doe in Aroostook County. The deer carcasses were dumped near mile marker 260 on the southbound side of interstate 95 in the town of Benedicta. Some of the meat had been taken, but most was left to...
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
