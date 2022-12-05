Read full article on original website
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2 Mid-Season Update Includes A Raid And Soccer-Themed LTM
Activision has announced that the mid-season update for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 arrives on December 14. Season 1 Reloaded will add Shipment as the "new" multiplayer map, a soccer-themed Warzone LTM, and Call of Duty's first-ever Raid. Here we highlight the biggest announcements of the update.
Best-Selling Video Games Of November In US Include Call Of Duty, God Of War
NPD's monthly report for November is here, which means we now know what games sold the best last month. Though the data doesn't have a lot of surprises, there's one name in the top 5 that might give you pause: Sonic Frontiers. Yes, while everyone's favorite hedgehog hasn't starred in...
Elden Ring Multiplayer Goes Live Today Alongside Big 1.08 Update--See The Full Patch Notes
Elden Ring's big new multiplayer update launches today, December 7, but it does more than just add PvP to the popular title. The full patch notes have been released, and the update also includes multiple new hairstyles for players, general balance tweaks, and a series of bug fixes. The Colosseums...
Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
Pokemon Trading Card Game Scarlet And Violet Expansion With Redesigned Cards Launches March 31
With the latest Pokemon games now available worldwide, The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet, the card game's first expansion featuring the latest generation of Pokemon, which will launch March 31. The Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet expansion will introduce multiple new Pokemon from the...
Immortals Of Aveum Announced At The 2022 Game Awards
Immortals of Aveum, a new game from Ascendant Studios, was announced via a launch trailer at The 2022 Game Awards. The new game combines first-person combat with magic, resulting in an ethereal, eye-catching aesthetic. Helmed by Dead Space creative director Bret Robbins, Ascendant Studios has been working on the game...
FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE
FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE. The flames of vengeance burn bright and beckon with ambitious hunger. Awaken the Eikons, but will you dominate them or will they dominate you?
GTA Online's Los Santos Drug War, A New Story, Begins On December 13
GTA Online is getting a new two-part story update revolving around the psychedelic drug trade. Called Los Santos Drug War, the story's intro will arrive on December 13 and includes new missions, businesses, and cars. In this new update, players will go to Blaine County and meet up with Nervous...
Meet Your Maker Is A PvP Raid Game From The Creators Of Dead By Daylight
As part of The Game Awards, Behaviour Interactive has revealed Meet Your Maker, the long-awaited follow-up to its popular PvP slasher, Dead By Daylight. A wholly new IP, Meet Your Maker is described as "a unique first-person building and raiding game" that will see players both creating and defending their own bases of operations while also heading out into the world and raiding enemy players' bases, each one as intricate and devilish in design as their creators can accomplish.
The Callisto Protocol Patch Adds Ray-Traced Reflections On Xbox Series X
The Callisto Protocol didn't have the smoothest launch, suffering from some performance issues in certain scenarios. A new patch is out now on console that includes bug fixes and improvements, along with a new graphics feature on Xbox Series X. People playing on Microsoft's beefiest console will now see ray-traced...
Even More WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops, Including A Mount, Are Now Up For Grabs
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which just recently concluded its first-ever Twitch drop promotion, is now giving away even more free goodies for watching WoW-content on the streaming platform. To celebrate the upcoming "Race to World First," in which top guilds from around the world will compete to be the first...
Hades 2 Announced By Supergiant Games At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
Kid Arrested After Sneaking On Stage At The Game Awards
The Game Awards went pretty much without a hiccup until the very bizarre end. It appears that a random kid ended up on stage with the Elden Ring team and interrupted by mumbling something completely unrelated to the evening's proceedings into the mic. After The Game Awards ended, host Geoff Keighly confirmed that this individual has been arrested.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
How Much Did Halo Infinite Cost To Produce? This Document Has The Answer, But You Can't See It
As part of the FTC's anti-trust lawsuit against Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal, the government group published its full complaint, and it contains some juicy information, or it almost does. In a section pertaining to AAA games, the production budgets for Halo Infinite and another upcoming game were divulged, but unfortunately for all of us, the information was redacted.
Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards Confirms Return Of Jun Kazama
Fists were flying at The Game Awards tonight, as the first gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 was shown off at the event. The trailer introduced the story of the game, which sees Kazuya Mishima assume the head of Mishima Zaibatsu after the death of his father Heihachi in the previous game. Multiple returning characters were shown, including Paul Phoenix, Law, Jack, King, and Lars. Most surprising was the appearance of Jun Kazama, Jin's mother, who has not appeared in a core Tekken game since Tekken 2--though she did appear in Tekken Tag Tournament 2.
Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Diablo 4 is quick to differentiate itself from its predecessors in almost every way, while intelligently iterating on new series staples with ideas that put freedom of play at the center.
Kevin Conroy Returns As Batman In Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Releasing In May
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League focuses on baddies fighting against the Justice League, and it wouldn't be the Justice League without Batman. But in one last surprise, a new trailer at The Game Awards revealed that the late Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for decades across animated movies and video games, has reprised the role at least once more for the upcoming Suicide Squad game.
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania Reveal DLC | The Game Awards 2022
Dead Cells and Castlevania are forging an unexpected crossover in Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania. The teaser trailer showed Dracula, Alucard, and Richter together. The DLC is expected to release Q1 2023.
