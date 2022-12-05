Read full article on original website
Remnant 2 Announced For PC, Xbox Series X|S, And PS5
Remnant II, the sequel to the third-person action game Remnant: From the Ashes, was announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at The Game Awards. Developed by Gunfire Games, the sequel has players fight against deadly creatures and powerful bosses, either alone or with up to three friends. The...
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Xbox Boss Assures Microsoft Has "Incredibly Exciting" Year To Come In 2023
The Game Awards came and went with little to no major updates from Microsoft and Xbox. Fans raised their concerns, and Xbox marketing executive Aaron Greenberg reacted to the feedback by assuring people that Xbox has an "incredibly exciting" year to come in 2023. Why not tease or show these...
PS5's Returnal Officially Coming To PC In 2023
Announced during The Game Awards, Returnal, PlayStation Studios' bullet-hell roguelite, is coming to PC in 2023. While no exact date in 2023 was given, the teaser for the PC release stated that it's "coming soon." The PC port of Returnal appears to include many of the free content updates that...
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
PS5 And PS4's Most-Downloaded Games In November 2022 Revealed
The numbers are in for the most-downloaded games of November on the PlayStation Store, and unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been a big winner. While God of War Ragnarok took first place across the US, Canadian, and European PS5 charts, the latest Call of Duty was the most-downloaded PS4 game of November.
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
The Best RPGs Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. One of the most popular genres around on any platform, RPGs are a flexible genre that can encompass a wide variety of themes and ideas. In 2022, those ideas gave birth to a rich tapestry of fantasy, sci-fi, and superhero action that set the charts ablaze. There was no shortage of engrossing role-playing games to play on consoles and PC this year, which was certainly welcome during yet another year where escapist entertainment proved to be a great distraction.
How Much Did Halo Infinite Cost To Produce? This Document Has The Answer, But You Can't See It
As part of the FTC's anti-trust lawsuit against Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard deal, the government group published its full complaint, and it contains some juicy information, or it almost does. In a section pertaining to AAA games, the production budgets for Halo Infinite and another upcoming game were divulged, but unfortunately for all of us, the information was redacted.
Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards
The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.
Death Stranding 2 Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Should we have connected? That’s the question asked as Hideo Kojima showed off the sequel to Death Stranding with his uniquely cinematic flair. The trailer also confirmed Norman Reedus returning for the sequel, as well as Elle Fanning’s involvement.
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Shows Dual Sabers, Confirms March 17 Release
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most-anticipated games of 2023, and the action-adventure was showcased during The Game Awards on December 8. During the presentation, we got our first look at gameplay from the title as well as a confirmed March 17 release date. The trailer shows an...
Elden Ring Is No Longer 2022's Best-Selling Game In The US
Elden Ring is no longer 2022's best-selling game in the United States. Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has surpassed Elden Ring to become the "best-seller" overall for 2022 so far, according to the NPD. Modern Warfare II was the best-selling game in the US for both October and...
Transformers: Reactivate Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards Trailer
Time to ride in on steel horse with the reveal trailer for Transformers: Reactivate’s latest trailer shown off at the Game Awards. The trailer showed off the striking dystopian world of the Splash Damage’s upcoming online action game alongside a haunting cover of Bon Jovi’s Wanted Dead of Alive.
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Features Idris Elba
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion will feature actor Idris Elba. CD Projekt Red announced during The Game Awards that the Luther and The Wire actor will appear in the expansion as Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the NUSA. The expansion is themed around espionage and survival, and it takes...
Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
An all new trailer for Diablo IV was shown during the 2022 Game Awards, featuring Blizzard's signature epic cinematics. Diablo IV is expected to release June 6, 2023.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards Confirms Return Of Jun Kazama
Fists were flying at The Game Awards tonight, as the first gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 was shown off at the event. The trailer introduced the story of the game, which sees Kazuya Mishima assume the head of Mishima Zaibatsu after the death of his father Heihachi in the previous game. Multiple returning characters were shown, including Paul Phoenix, Law, Jack, King, and Lars. Most surprising was the appearance of Jun Kazama, Jin's mother, who has not appeared in a core Tekken game since Tekken 2--though she did appear in Tekken Tag Tournament 2.
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania Reveal DLC | The Game Awards 2022
Dead Cells and Castlevania are forging an unexpected crossover in Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania. The teaser trailer showed Dracula, Alucard, and Richter together. The DLC is expected to release Q1 2023.
GTA Online's Los Santos Drug War, A New Story, Begins On December 13
GTA Online is getting a new two-part story update revolving around the psychedelic drug trade. Called Los Santos Drug War, the story's intro will arrive on December 13 and includes new missions, businesses, and cars. In this new update, players will go to Blaine County and meet up with Nervous...
