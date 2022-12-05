Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Wonder Woman 3 Not Moving Forward In Current Incarnation - Report
James Gunn's graduation from director to executive was largely hailed as a great move by fans of comic book movies, but any time there's a change in the boardroom at a studio, there are always some casualties. Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 is apparently one of those casualties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Gamespot
Black Adam Hits HBO Max On December 16
DC's Black Adam will be available for streaming on HBO Max starting December 16, according to a tweet by the network. You can check out our review roundup for the superhero movie here. Black Adam, for the DC Cinematic Universe, is a bit like Marvel's Deadpool--an undersung character who was...
Gamespot
Kevin Conroy Returns As Batman In Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Releasing In May
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League focuses on baddies fighting against the Justice League, and it wouldn't be the Justice League without Batman. But in one last surprise, a new trailer at The Game Awards revealed that the late Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for decades across animated movies and video games, has reprised the role at least once more for the upcoming Suicide Squad game.
Gamespot
Patty Jenkins Reportedly Walked Off Wonder Woman 3
DC fans have had a bumpy week with the revelation that Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward in its current form, plus a slew of other potential DC movie updates. Now, The Wrap is reporting that WW3's current status isn't so cut and dry. Rather than the film being...
Gamespot
Margot Robbie Has Been Pushing For Harley/Poison Ivy Romance
Though Margot Robbie's next appearance in the DC Universe hasn't been announced, she has some ideas. While promoting Babylon in a recent ComicBook.com interview, Robbie shared her hopes for a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance. "I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been...
Gamespot
Rush Hour 4 Is Happening
The long-rumored Rush Hour 4 is still very much a possibility, star Jackie Chan revealed at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to Deadline, Chan told a festival crowd in an on-stage appearance that "we're talking about Rush Hour 4 [happening] right now." Chan didn't...
Gamespot
John Cena Making Long-Awaited WWE Return This Month - Report
John Cena is returning to WWE to close out 2022. Variety is reporting that the former WWE champion is set to appear on the final SmackDown of the year on December 30, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. More announcements for the episode are expected...
Octavia Spencer joined by family, friends, college mascot at Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony
Oscar winning actress Octavia Spencer has a new honor to add to her long list of achievements. Spencer saw her star unveiled Thursday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Gamespot
Witcher: Blood Origin's Èile Is A "Child Soldier, Bred For War," Star Reveals
This Christmas, there's a new Witcher series headed to Netflix. Titled Witcher: Blood Origin, the four-episode standalone series follows the creation of the first Witcher--a thousand years before Geralt was out and about slaying beasts. In a new video for the upcoming show, we get to know a bit more about one of the lead characters of the show, Èile.
Gamespot
Charlize Theron Used To Make Fun Of Marvel Movies, Wants To Revisit Mad Max
Appearing in pictures ranging from Monster to Mad Max to Long Shot, Charlize Theron has made herself difficult to pigeonhole as one type of actor or another. Despite this, even she admits she doesn't always see what other people see in a project right away, as is the case with her thoughts on Mad Max: Fury Road and the MCU in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Features Idris Elba
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion will feature actor Idris Elba. CD Projekt Red announced during The Game Awards that the Luther and The Wire actor will appear in the expansion as Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the NUSA. The expansion is themed around espionage and survival, and it takes...
What’s Happening in Hollywood
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Harry and Meghan’s new documentary series sheds a light on the dark times in their personal lives, and a highly anticipated movie is an afterthought to negative attention surrounding its leading man. Eyewitness News producer Alyson Price takes a look at what’s happening in Hollywood. The first three episodes of Prince […]
Gamespot
Disney Plus With Ads: Price, How Long Are The Commercials, How Does It Work?
Disney+ has changed the game for streaming services. Investing a lot of money in high-quality original programming, the service hit over 164 million subscribers, and it continues to grow. With that growth, Disney is looking to shake things up, offering a new tier of the service which is ad supported. It's not actually a money-saving option, however. Disney has raised the price for non-ad supported tiers, and replaced the original low-cost option with this new, ad-supported one. So what is this new ad supported tier, how much does it cost, and what else do you need to know about it?
Gamespot
Al Pacino Presents The Game Award To Christopher Judge For God Of War Ragnarok
The Game Awards brought out the big guns, recruiting Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino to present the award for Best Performance. Pacino, who admitted to not being a big gamer himself, walked on stage in a big surprise and spoke about how he enjoys watching his children play video games. Pacino...
Gamespot
Death Stranding 2 Officially Announced
After tweeting about starting a "new journey" earlier this month, veteran game designer Hideo Kojima has officially unveiled his next game at The Game Awards. It is Death Stranding 2, a game that Norman Reedus announced himself many months ago. Kojima himself appeared on stage at The Game Awards to...
Gamespot
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Debuts At The Game Awards
A new clip from the Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted during tonight's Game Awards, putting a spotlight on Toad, Mario's plucky mushroom sidekick. The clip shows Chris Pratt's Mario following Toad--voiced by Keegan-Michael Key--as they traverse the Mushroom Kingdom toward Peach's Castle. Toad is familiar with all of the obstacles, while Mario has a bit of trouble. A variety of obstacles seen in Mario games are shown, including the clear pipes from Super Mario 3D World, and if you listen closely you might hear a couple of old school Toads.
Comments / 0