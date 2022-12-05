Just because the world is aware of their romance doesn't mean Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will stop their love fest. While many believe their relationship began before they separated from their respective spouses, sources from each side claim they didn't begin dating until after their marriages ended in Sept. 2022. Both divorces, however have yet to be finalized. Another source alleges Robach's divorce will be finalized within the next two weeks, and she intended to make things public with Holmes after, but they were outed before having the chance to tell the story their way. Sources also say their estranged spouses are pissed about the romance, especially Holmes' wife, Marilee Fiebig, due to his previous extramarital affairs.

5 DAYS AGO