ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

What to Expect From the Fed: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Comcast, Huntington Bancshares, Starbucks and More

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuMv7_0jY0n7Lc00 Markets turned lower to start the week, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 each down nearly 1%, and the Dow Jones industrials almost as much. All this comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The most recent prints in the producer price index (PPI) and the consumer price index (CPI) suggest inflation is slowing but still increasing. As a result, analysts and economists expect the Fed to shift course and raise rates by 50 basis points, as opposed to the 75-basis-point rate hikes we have seen from the past few meetings.

Even Fed Chair Jerome Powell seems to be sharing this sentiment. In a recent speech in Washington, D.C., Powell confirmed this, “Monetary policy affects the economy and inflation with uncertain lags, and the full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt. Thus, it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down.”

Be on the lookout for the Fed to announce its rate increase on December 14.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day included Broadcom, Dollar General, DoorDash, Lennar, PayPal, Zscaler and more.

Alaska Air Group Inc. ( NYSE: ALK ): Citigroup initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $55 price target. The 52-week trading range is $38.19 to $61.55. Shares changed hands near $47 apiece on Monday.

Comcast Corp. ( NASDAQ: CMCSA ): Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Underweight and raised its $30 price target to $38. The stock has traded as high as $53.32 a share in the past year but was last seen at around $35. That is down nearly 29% year to date.

Comerica Inc. ( NYSE: CMA ): Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and an $89 price target. The stock has traded as high as $102.09 in the past year but was last seen near $67. That is down over 19% year to date.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. ( NYSE: DPZ ): BTIG Research's upgrade was from Neutral to Buy with a $460 price target. The shares traded near $384 on Monday. The 52-week range is $299.41 to $567.57.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE: FRC ): As Morgan Stanley cut its Equal Weight rating to Underweight, it lowered its $109 price target to $102. The shares traded near $122 on Monday. The 52-week range is $106.86 to $217.27.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. ( NASDAQ: HBAN ): Morgan Stanley's upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight included a price target hike to $19 from $16. The 52-week trading range is $11.67 to $17.79. Shares changed hands near $15 apiece on Monday.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE: IMO): J.P. Morgan lowered its Neutral rating to Underweight. The stock traded near $55 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $31.71 to $58.99.
ALSO READ: 5 Well-Known Buy-Rated Stocks That Were Red-Hot but Now Trade Under $10

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE: MGM ): The Hold rating at Truist rose to Buy, and the $40 price target is now $55. The stock traded near $38 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $26.41 to $49.00.

Murphy Oil Corp. ( NYSE: MUR ): J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares from Neutral to Overweight with a $56 price target. The stock was last seen trading near $46, in a 52-week range of $23.50 to $51.29.

Starbucks Corp. ( NASDAQ: SBUX ): Deutsche Bank downgraded it to Hold from Buy, but the analyst raised the $100 price target to $106. Shares have traded as high as $117.80 in the past year but were changing hands near $104 on Monday.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ: SIVB ): The Morgan Stanley downgrade to Underweight from Equal Weight came with a price target cut to $186 from $253. Shares traded near $215 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $204.37 to $752.68.

A recent Goldman Sachs research report suggests buying 2022 laggards could be the way for some big 2023 gains. Five top technology stocks have huge upside potential and look like outstanding ideas now.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after five days of losses for S&P 500

U.S. stocks rose Thursday morning as investors attempted to stymie this week's losing streak across equity markets from stretching into another day as rate jitters and recession chatter hamper a seasonally bullish period for Wall Street. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed 0.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced...
msn.com

US Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 40 Points

U.S. stocks traded slightly midway through trading with the Nasdaq gaining over 40 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.03% to 33,790.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.38% to 11,124.44. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.10% to 3,967.46. Also check this: Cramer On This Big US Bank: 'The Book...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Lululemon, DocuSign and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon fell 12% after the athletic apparel company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook. In the third quarter, the company beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat's stock dropped...
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

149K+
Followers
90K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy