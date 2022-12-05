Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Woman wanted for Malicious wounding in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect in a malicious wounding. Police say it happened in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:35 a.m. when 31-year-old Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey of Lynchburg became angry over a cab fare. Police say they spoke with the victim of the assault who says Harvey attacked her while she was driving for the Allied Cab Company. The driver reports to LPD that she was able to pull over in the parking lot of Choice Healthcare on Langhorne Road.
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
Suspect in deadly UVA football shooting appears in court
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, was led into court wearing handcuffs, leg irons and a striped jail jumpsuit.
Richmond woman found dead behind church in Hanover, Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.
q101online.com
Standoff Ends Peacefully
MOUNT JACKSON, Va – A Timberville man is in custody following a 19-hour standoff with Shenandoah County authorities and Virginia State Police. Sheriff Tim Carter reported in news release that at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, deputies responded to Perry Trailer Park Road in Mount Jackson for a report of a wanted person.
WHSV
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to identify suspect in commercial burglary
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a suspect in a commercial burglary. The incident occurred in the Stuart Draft area during the early morning hours of Sunday. The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Fredericksburg, police investigating
A pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a Virginia Railway Express Commuter Train on Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 21-year-old Christian Kinsella, of Fredericksburg.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George
It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.
NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper suspects in jail after seizure of fentanyl valued at $16k
Two Culpeper residents have been arrested, and more than $16,000 of pressed fentanyl has been seized, following a search warrant executed in the 300 block of Wine Street. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after the operation resulted in 67 grams, or 670 pills, and two firearms.
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
theriver953.com
VSP arrest an under age drinker involved in a fatal accident
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the arrest of an under age drinker that was involved in a fatal accident in Rockingham County. On Dec. 1 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo of Harrisonburg was charged by VSP in an accident on North Mountain Road. Trumbo was taken into custody...
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office says missing man in Augusta County found dead
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing man has been found dead. According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in on Monday morning about a body behind Old Tower Lane in the Waynesboro area. Deputies responded to the scene and...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
