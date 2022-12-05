ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfxrtv.com

Woman wanted for Malicious wounding in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect in a malicious wounding. Police say it happened in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:35 a.m. when 31-year-old Lee’Chelle Shawnise Harvey of Lynchburg became angry over a cab fare. Police say they spoke with the victim of the assault who says Harvey attacked her while she was driving for the Allied Cab Company. The driver reports to LPD that she was able to pull over in the parking lot of Choice Healthcare on Langhorne Road.
LYNCHBURG, VA
q101online.com

Standoff Ends Peacefully

MOUNT JACKSON, Va – A Timberville man is in custody following a 19-hour standoff with Shenandoah County authorities and Virginia State Police. Sheriff Tim Carter reported in news release that at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, deputies responded to Perry Trailer Park Road in Mount Jackson for a report of a wanted person.
TIMBERVILLE, VA
WHSV

VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George

It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper suspects in jail after seizure of fentanyl valued at $16k

Two Culpeper residents have been arrested, and more than $16,000 of pressed fentanyl has been seized, following a search warrant executed in the 300 block of Wine Street. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after the operation resulted in 67 grams, or 670 pills, and two firearms.
CULPEPER, VA
wfxrtv.com

17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
WSLS

Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
theriver953.com

VSP arrest an under age drinker involved in a fatal accident

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the arrest of an under age drinker that was involved in a fatal accident in Rockingham County. On Dec. 1 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo of Harrisonburg was charged by VSP in an accident on North Mountain Road. Trumbo was taken into custody...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP charging teen in fatal August crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

