Read full article on original website
Related
GOP lawyer made big “mistake” in Supreme Court hearing on elections that could backfire: Attorney
On Wednesday, following oral arguments in the massive Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case that could dramatically change how U.S. elections are conducted, voting rights attorney Marc Elias analyzed a crucial "mistake" made by the Republican-aligned lawyer on his "Democracy Docket" media platform that might cost them the case. The...
KEYT
Trump does not plan to appeal dismissal of Mar-a-Lago special master to Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump does not plan to appeal to the Supreme Court a lower court order that put an end to the special master review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that a...
KEYT
Appeals court allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
Lawyers for Donald Trump are in federal court in Washington for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president's Florida estate
KEYT
Michael Flynn appears before Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump’s election subversion
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is appearing Thursday before an Atlanta-area special grand jury probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. CNN spotted Flynn, who was escorted by a small entourage, walk up the stairs of the Superior Court...
KEYT
Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of testifying before the panel. But a judge last month said he must testify and an appeals court earlier this week declined to stay that order while Flynn’s appeal was pending. Flynn could be one of the final witnesses the panel hears from as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who’s leading the investigation, has said she wants to wrap up the the special grand jury soon.
KEYT
Tennessee suspends ex-senator’s law license over guilty plea
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a former Tennessee state senator who pleaded guilty last month to violating federal campaign finance laws. The court suspended former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey’s law license Thursday at the request of the Board of Professional Responsibility, pending further orders. The board says it will hold formal proceedings to determine the final discipline. Kelsey had previously pleaded not guilty to the campaign finance charges, calling them a “political witch hunt” and claiming he was “totally innocent.” He then pleaded guilty to two charges late last month in the case related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign.
KEYT
Kentucky Gov. Beshear criticizes Trump, gently knocks Biden
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has criticized former President Donald Trump for dining with a white nationalist. The Democrat made the comments in an interview this week with The Associated Press after he filed for reelection in 2023. The governor is also gently distancing himself from President Joe Biden. He says that Biden has done some things well but that there are other things he wishes would have been done better. Beshear has drawn a crowded field of GOP challengers in a Republican-dominated state for a race that will be closely watched nationally.
KEYT
Biden wants African Union to be added to Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is composed of the world’s major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product. South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20. The National Security Council’s Judd Devermont says “it’s past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives.”
KEYT
CNN Poll: Views of the state of the country are slightly improved, but Americans’ economic concerns remain
Americans’ views of the state of the nation have bounced back slightly since earlier this year, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, but public perception of the economy remains grim. Nearly half of Americans say they’re financially worse off than they were a year ago, the survey finds, with more than 90% expressing concerns about the cost of living and the majority cutting expenses in response.
KEYT
House passes defense bill that rescinds military Covid vaccine mandate
The House voted on Thursday to pass sweeping legislation that would authorize $858 billion in national defense funding and rescind the US military’s Covid vaccine mandate. The measure passed with wide bipartisan support with a tally of 350 to 80. House lawmakers approved a final negotiated version of the...
KEYT
How senators ‘defied political gravity’ on same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin was on the Senate floor, but her mind was on the other side of the Capitol. The House was voting that July afternoon on Democratic legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to an abortion. And it was suddenly winning more Republican votes than Baldwin — or anyone else — had expected.
KEYT
Virginia’s top court reinstates prosecutor removed by judge
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Supreme Court has reinstated a progressive prosecutor on a criminal burglary case after a judge removed her when he was dissatisfied with a plea deal her office reached. Thursday’s ruling faults Circuit Court Judge James Plowman for removing Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj without giving her adequate opportunity to defend her actions. The case is indicative of tensions that have arisen in northern Virginia courthouses as Biberaj and other reform-minded prosecutors have won office in the region. Plowman was unhappy with the plea deal in the burglary case that called for a six-month sentence. He felt prosecutors had failed to disclose the defendant’s full criminal history.
KEYT
Social Democrats get largest share of Faeroe Islands vote
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The elections to renew the local parliament on the Faeroe Islands, a semi-independent Danish territory in the North Atlantic, ended with the opposition social democrats emerging as the largest party with nearly 27% of the votes. With 100% of the votes counted in Thursday’s elections, Javnardarflokkurin came in ahead of incumbent Premier Bárður á Steig Nielsen’s liberals and the conservatives which were also part of the outgoing coalition. They respectively got 20% and 18.9%. It was unclear who would attempt to form a government on rocky archipelago.
Comments / 0