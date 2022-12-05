Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – December 7, 2022￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Moscow Police have stated that they will only release more information that will not affect the investigation about the four murdered University of Idaho students. They will start removing some of the victims’ personal belongings today from the residence of the crime scene.
Salvation Army red kettle donations down this year
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This is the season of giving, but the Salvation Army says its donations are down dramatically. Now, they are worried they may not be able to provide Christmas to all the needy families. The Salvation Army in Pocatello says their kettles are down by thousands...
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
Senior citizens in assisted living need company
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – While many of us are making plans to gather together this holiday season, many seniors could be alone. Loneliness is a big challenge in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. People there often feel left out of their own community. Most of them aren’t...
Pocatello Animal Services to offer discount pet adoptions this weekend
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Add a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten to your family by giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. December 9 through 11 is National Adoption Weekend, and to celebrate, Pocatello Animal Services is offering $50 off dog adoptions and $25 off cat adoptions thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.
ITD welcomes public feedback on future of US 20
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ashton Community Center and Library provided the perfect backdrop for the most recent meeting on the future of US 20 as it continues to affect travel through the cities of Ashton and Island Park. People were invited to learn about some of the new...
Winter weather preparedness
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – It’s just the beginning of the 2022-2023 winter season, but Teton County has already experienced the full spectrum of winter weather and conditions. While winter weather is one of our area’s greatest attractions, it also presents hazards. Ensure you and your loved ones are prepared so that you can enjoy the season safely.
