COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,638 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,638 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho Department of Labor earns recognition from Tableau
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Department of Labor’s research team has earned recognition for the visual way they display Idaho’s weekly unemployment claim data on Idaho’s labor market information page. The department received the recognition from Tableau, a visual analytics platform that uses data to solve...
DEQ seeks scientific data on Idaho waters for 2024 Integrated Report
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking scientific data to assist the agency in evaluating water quality in all Idaho rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs for the 2024 Integrated Report. The report describes DEQ’s ongoing efforts to monitor, assess, track, and restore the...
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
Callback feature added to improve Tax Commission customer experience
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission has added a courtesy callback feature to its call center. The feature allows customers to keep their place in line when they call for tax help without having to wait on hold. The change comes at a time when a...
AAA tips for hauling your Christmas tree
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and it’s about time to pick up this year’s Christmas tree. But driving home on icy roads with your tree could spell trouble. If you plan to buy a real Christmas tree this...
Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism seeking commission applicants
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, is seeking applicants from across the state to serve a three-year term. The commission is seeking the following individuals:. A representative from a local labor organization. A representative from a local Indian tribe. A representative...
Wyoming Legislature’s supplemental budget hearings to begin Thursday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) will conduct supplemental budget hearings starting Thursday. A live video stream will be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel. The supplemental budget hearings and mark-up will be conducted in Room E301 of the Wyoming State...
Content Standards meetings for arts and humanities, social studies set this week
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the public interested in learning more about Idaho Content Standards for social studies, arts and humanities will have the opportunity to listen to the review committees’ meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14. Idaho Content Standards, reviewed for each subject...
State Board of Education executive to lead regional higher education commission
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Board of Education executive director has been elected as chair of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) for 2023. Matt Freeman is replacing outgoing chair, David Lassner, president of the University of Hawaiʻi, while Antwan Jefferson, associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion and a clinical associate professor in the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Colorado Denver, becomes vice chair.
