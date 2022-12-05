Q. On Trayce Jackson-Davis' triple-double adding to his legacy…. WOODSON: I never once addressed it at all. It's a part of our game. When I took this job a year and a half ago and sat down with Trayce and watched him on film and critiqued his game, there's not a lot he can't do. No, he's not shooting jump shots. I get all of that. But he's shown in practice he can make them. He's just got to shoot them in the game.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO