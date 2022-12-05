Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Duo Earns All-B1G from AP, PFF
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A pair of national publications have released postseason All-Big Ten honors and the duo of Aaron Casey and Jaylin Lucas were each honored. Casey was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by Pro Football Focus, while Lucas was a first-team selection by PFF and the Associate Press.
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Wins Academic All-America Accolade
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ryan Wittenbrink has been a dynamic presence for Indiana men's soccer this fall. The first-team All-Big Ten honoree, who leads Indiana with nine goals and nine assists this season, was named a College Sports Communicators (CSC) third-team All-American on Wednesday (Dec. 7). The CSC awards student-athletes...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Quotes: vs. Nebraska
Q. On Trayce Jackson-Davis' triple-double adding to his legacy…. WOODSON: I never once addressed it at all. It's a part of our game. When I took this job a year and a half ago and sat down with Trayce and watched him on film and critiqued his game, there's not a lot he can't do. No, he's not shooting jump shots. I get all of that. But he's shown in practice he can make them. He's just got to shoot them in the game.
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Triple-Double Guides Hoosiers Past Huskers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – History waited on Trayce Jackson-Davis Wednesday night. Wouldn't any open Indiana teammate score off a Jackson-Davis pass?. Let the record show guard Trey Galloway finally did the deed, taking a Jackson-Davis pass under the basket and laying it in with 82 seconds left to give the All-America forward a rare Cream 'n Crimson triple double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the No. 14 Hoosiers (8-1) bounced back from their Rutgers defeat for an 81-65 victory over Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
iuhoosiers.com
Munie, Wittenbrink Picked to All-Region Teams
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's soccer redshirt seniors Daniel Munie and Ryan Wittenbrink were selected to United Soccer Coaches All-North Region teams as announced by the organization on Tuesday (Dec. 6). For the second straight season Munie garnered first-team honors after becoming the first Hoosier to repeat as the...
iuhoosiers.com
Still Tough – IU Seeks to Return to Form Against Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp finds perspective amid Hoosier Nation basketball anguish. Big Ten success is fueled on toughness over 20 conference games, not one. Kopp, who displayed on-the-road toughness at Rutgers his teammates couldn't match, offers this assessment as No. 14 Indiana (7-1 overall, 0-1) hosts surging Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) Wednesday night.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 4/3 IU Travels To Penn State Thursday Night
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 4/3 Indiana hits the road for its first Big Ten game away from Bloomington this season as it travels to Penn State on Thursday night. Tipff at Bryce Jordan Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. GAME DAY INFO. #4/3 Indiana (9-0, 1-0 B1G) at...
iuhoosiers.com
Indoor Track and Field Season Preview
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Merely six months removed from the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships, the collegiate track and field season will begin this weekend for the Indiana Track and Field teams with the Hoosier Open (Dec. 9). The Hoosiers are among a handful of programs kicking off their season in early...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 9 vs. Nebraska
• Indiana University continues Big Ten Conference play in its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball as hosts of Nebraska. The game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcasted on BTN. • The Cornhuskers, led by...
