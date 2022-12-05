POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Add a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten to your family by giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. December 9 through 11 is National Adoption Weekend, and to celebrate, Pocatello Animal Services is offering $50 off dog adoptions and $25 off cat adoptions thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.

