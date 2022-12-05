The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO