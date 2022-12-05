Read full article on original website
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win
The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
Linus Ullmark Gets Second Shutout Win This Season
Linus Ullmark continued to be solid for the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Boston defeated the Colorado Avalanche in a four-goal shutout victory at Ball Arena in Denver. Ullmark made 23 saves to help push the Black and Gold to their second win over Colorado in less than a week. For...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings
The Bruins hope to keep their focus straight ahead as they take on the lowly Coyotes on Friday. Boston is coming off a shutout victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Black and Gold have won four of their last five games, which is the opposite direction Arizona has gone.
Sharks G James Reimer Hoping to Return for Tuesday
James Reimer is hoping to return to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Reimer has missed the last six games for the Sharks due to a lower-body injury but is looking to play Tuesday versus the Arizona Coyotes. The veteran netminder has gotten off to a slow start this season, going 5-8-2 in 15 games, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Avalanche
The Bruins’ hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season is no fluke and they continued to tack on the wins Wednesday night. Boston took care of the depleted Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-0 at Ball Arena for the second time this season. Yes, it was disappointing we couldn’t see a healthy Avs team take on the wagon that is the Bruins, but the Black and Gold still looked like they could beat them at full strength.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Bounce Back Against Avalanche
The Bruins were back in action on Wednesday night and rebounded form Monday night’s shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a convincing 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Boston continues their west-coast road trip with games against the Arizona Coyotes and Golden Knights this weekend. For more...
Taylor Hall Contributes Two Goals, Assist In Bruins’ Shutout Win
What a night for Bruins forward Taylor Hall. Boston defeated the Colorado Avalanche to kick off their road trip Wednesday night. Hall was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and delivered two goals and an assist for the Black and Gold in the 4-0 shutout victory.
Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell To Play For Sweden In World Juniors
Fabian Lysell will leave the Providence Bruins in order to compete for Sweden in the IIHF World Junior Championship. Sweden announced its roster for the upcoming tournament and unsurprisingly included the Boston Bruins prospect, who’s been having a solid season in Providence with five goals and nine assists in 17 games.
Bruins’ Top Line Making Waves, Ranked Among League’s Best
The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.
