New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Woman, man killed in Gentilly double homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a double shooting in the Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 7. First responders found two victims at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

