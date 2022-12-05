Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
Related
theadvocate.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
Harvey murder victim is NOPD civilian employee
A strange twist in Thursday’s death of a woman found in a car at a Harvey motel. The victim has been described as a 54-year-old part-time Uber driver who was a full time civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
Woman stabbed, left in car in Harvey
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies began investigating a homicide after a woman was stabbed to death in a parking lot.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate murder in Algiers early Friday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Friday morning in Algiers. A 43-year-old man was found shot to death in the 1700 block of Hendee Street, according to police. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and...
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
Porch pirate caught on camera in front of Gentilly home
The man then went behind the house and into an unlocked shed, stealing several other items.
NOPD looking for this vehicle, gunman
The New Orleans Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and gunman from Thursday’s quadruple-shooting outside a dollar store in Gentilly.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the Woodland Bridge at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, a Ford Mustang driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the bridge while driving and was unable to see because of the dense fog.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner at center of Magnolia Mansion raid federally charged
A well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic New Orleans hotel has been charged by federal prosecutors. Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to his legal team led by David Courcelle and Stansbury. This comes just over...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
NOPD: Suspect wanted in connection to aggravated assault
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault.
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NOPD: Multiple victims in shooting at Gentilly dollar store
Four people were injured in a shooting shortly after noon Thursday in Gentilly. New Orleans Police say two juveniles, and an adult man and woman were hurt in the incident.
brproud.com
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
Police: Woman fatally struck by vehicle, thrown from Louisiana bridge
An early-morning crash on the Woodland Bridge left an unidentified woman dead, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Dec. 7).
fox8live.com
Woman, man killed in Gentilly double homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in a double shooting in the Gentilly neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 7. First responders found two victims at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly...
WDSU
Destrehan men arrested, accused of stealing boat and stripping it of equipment
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two Destrehan men accused of stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment. According to the sheriff, the boat and its components were stolen and stripped at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock...
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
Comments / 1