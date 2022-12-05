Read full article on original website
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) says gas pipeline regulations are overly burdensome and get in the way of domestic energy production. “If we have it domestically, if we’re blessed in a way that very few places in the world are, why not access what we have and create jobs,” Kelly said.
Why we still use ‘airplane mode’ on flights, even though some countries no longer care
(NEXSTAR) – Come next year, airline passengers within the European Union will no longer have to set their mobile phones to “airplane mode” when hopping on a flight. The European Commission decided in November to allow airlines operating in the EU to “provide the latest 5G technology on their planes,” thereby allowing passengers to operate their phones just as they would on the ground, and resulting in faster messaging, phone and data services, according to a recent press release.
US diplomat says Brittney Griner’s physical health ‘seems to be just fine’
(The Hill) – Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs who traveled with Brittney Griner back to the U.S. after her detainment in Russia, said her physical health appears to be “just fine.”. “She looks great,” Carstens told co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the...
Health officials urge Americans to get updated COVID shots as hospitals fill
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Hospitals around the country are filling up following the Thanksgiving holiday – which caused a spike in cases of COVID, flu and other respiratory illnesses. The White House and health officials are pushing to prevent this from happening again after Christmas. First Lady Jill Biden...
Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies
The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his anti-mask lawsuits against local governments and school districts.
