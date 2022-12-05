(NEXSTAR) – Come next year, airline passengers within the European Union will no longer have to set their mobile phones to “airplane mode” when hopping on a flight. The European Commission decided in November to allow airlines operating in the EU to “provide the latest 5G technology on their planes,” thereby allowing passengers to operate their phones just as they would on the ground, and resulting in faster messaging, phone and data services, according to a recent press release.

1 DAY AGO