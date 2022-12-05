AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar walked off the field with teammate Dani Alves by his side, tears still rolling down the Brazil forward’s cheeks. Other players had already tried to console Neymar as he cried while sitting near midfield, head down, hiding his face. There wasn’t much they could say to get the team’s […] The post Neymar ties Pelé’s record but loses again at World Cup appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.

