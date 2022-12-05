ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

onscene.tv

Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles

12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree

Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods

It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star

The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSBW.com

California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies

SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!

The list of Michelin Starred restaurants for Los Angeles is officially out! While each year appears to be a little less shiny than the last, you'll see some new brilliance in the one-star category and some maintenance for the two-stars. The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand category with nine new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity than seen from the starred restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to Stevie Wonder’s “House Full of Toys” concert event

R&B superstar and all-around music icon Stevie Wonder is headed to the Microsoft Theater in Downtown L.A. for his annual “House Full of Toys” concert to benefit children, people with disabilities, and families in need. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at Goldenvoice have furnished tickets to the show for a lucky KTLA viewer. Text TOYS to 515151 for your chance to win two orchestra-section tickets to Stevie Wonder’s “House Full of Toys” concert event on Saturday, December 17th at the Microsoft Theater. Message and data rates apply. Stevie is always joined by lots of fellow performer friends on stage for the show. Those attending the concert are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for a child in need. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning.  Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

