R&B superstar and all-around music icon Stevie Wonder is headed to the Microsoft Theater in Downtown L.A. for his annual “House Full of Toys” concert to benefit children, people with disabilities, and families in need. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at Goldenvoice have furnished tickets to the show for a lucky KTLA viewer. Text TOYS to 515151 for your chance to win two orchestra-section tickets to Stevie Wonder’s “House Full of Toys” concert event on Saturday, December 17th at the Microsoft Theater. Message and data rates apply. Stevie is always joined by lots of fellow performer friends on stage for the show. Those attending the concert are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for a child in need. Good luck!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO