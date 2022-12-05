Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
onscene.tv
Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles
12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
KTLA.com
Video shows burglars ransacking ice cream shop in Playa Vista shopping center
Burglars hit Runway Playa Vista shopping center overnight, ransacking several shops, including Hopdoddy Burger Bar, SOL Mexican Cocina and N’ice Cream. Video of the break-in at N’ice Cream shows two people slipping into the front door after busting through the glass. The suspects, both wearing hoodies and face...
KTLA.com
Despite improvements to facility, Griffith Park Pony Rides shut down due to unreported deaths, city says
Despite several months of improvements to the facility and treatment of animals at Griffith Park Pony Rides, the decision not to renew the city’s contract with the longtime Los Angeles mainstay was made due to a handful of pony deaths that the city said went unreported. An independent expert...
NBC Los Angeles
7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods
It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurant Earns Michelin Star
The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
KSBW.com
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
SAN FRANCISCO — A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!
The list of Michelin Starred restaurants for Los Angeles is officially out! While each year appears to be a little less shiny than the last, you'll see some new brilliance in the one-star category and some maintenance for the two-stars. The real winners can be found in the Bib Gourmand category with nine new additions of affordable luxury that represent more diversity than seen from the starred restaurants.
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to Stevie Wonder’s “House Full of Toys” concert event
R&B superstar and all-around music icon Stevie Wonder is headed to the Microsoft Theater in Downtown L.A. for his annual “House Full of Toys” concert to benefit children, people with disabilities, and families in need. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at Goldenvoice have furnished tickets to the show for a lucky KTLA viewer. Text TOYS to 515151 for your chance to win two orchestra-section tickets to Stevie Wonder’s “House Full of Toys” concert event on Saturday, December 17th at the Microsoft Theater. Message and data rates apply. Stevie is always joined by lots of fellow performer friends on stage for the show. Those attending the concert are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for a child in need. Good luck!
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
$20,000 reward offered in woman’s disappearance in Los Angeles County
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles. Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials. The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn […]
Ventura County Reporter
Fairgrounds redevelopment proposal could “bring baseball back to Ventura County”
Robert Young isn’t giving up on his dream of transforming the Ventura County Fairgrounds by tearing down most of the aging infrastructure and constructing new buildings including a minor league baseball stadium, convention space and ocean-view restaurants. A team led by the Los Angeles lawyer and former owner of...
Saugus Man Killed By Apparent Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Identified
The Saugus man that died from an apparent fatal fentanyl overdose Wednesday has been identified. Brandon Shubunka, 35, from Saugus was the man who died from the apparent fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an overdose on the 28200 block of ...
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning. Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
